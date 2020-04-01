In her own words, Maria Coryell-Martin is “an expeditionary artist with a focus on polar and glacier science, and to inspire environmental awareness in audiences of all ages.” Along the way, she’s developed an art toolkit, a rugged cover that holds all the necessary items, including a palette of her own devising.

While The Art Toolkit is built to be compact, easy to carry and to withstand extreme conditions, I’m self-quarantined and mostly using it to sit in my recliner while I paint. The kit keeps everything organized, close to hand, and I know it will hold up to every day and repeated use. And when I do take it out for a plein air session, I’ll know I can drop it in puddles, wet sand and dirt, pile stuff on top of it and just generally give it a bad time – it’s tough enuff to use however you need to use it.

The Art Toolkit – Specs

COVER

Fabric: Weather-resistant 1000d Cordura Nylon

Closure: zipper

Features: exterior gear loops, nine tool pockets, two large sketchbook sized pockets

Size: 6-1/2″ x 10″ closed, 12″ x 10″ opened (cover is soft-sided, so size is approximate)

Covers come in: black gray with blue trim gray with red trim gray with purple trim



CONTENTS

Moleskine 8-1/4″ x 5″ (21cm x 13cm) landscape watercolor sketchbook

Pocket Palette – 3 5/8″ x 2 2/2″ x 1/4″ (92mm x 64mm x 7mm)

Waterbrush

Sharpie waterproof fine pen

Golden Bear No. 2 pencil

6″ flexible metric/English ruler

Two binder clips

Waterbrush refill syringe

Pocket spray mister

Four-sided insert with sketching tips and techniques

The Cover and the Palette can be purchased individually.

Video

REVIEW: Art Toolkit By Expeditionary ArtThe Cover

The Art Toolkit cover is 6-1/2″ x 10″ when closed. The fabric does allow a slight amount of stretch, so when full it may be slightly larger.

A Denier is a unit of measure for the linear mass density of fibers, is the mass in grams per 9000 meters of the fiber. I tell you this so you’ll better appreciate what a 1000 denier Cordura nylon cover is. You can see in the above photo. I was going to reword this, but the blurb on the site says it so well:

“Custom sewn in Seattle, the Art Toolkit features a 1000 denier Cordura nylon cover, guaranteed not to rot, mildew or tear. We designed this kit to hold up to the rigors of sketching on Arctic sea ice, and the mountains, beaches, and rainforests of the Pacific Northwest.”

Possibly more than the average person needs. Then again maybe not. I know I can go to the beach and not worry if I drop it in in the wet sand, or spill something on it while eating or drinking on a plein air trip or catch it on something.

It has a heavy-duty zipper.

Fine but sturdy stitching.

A gear loop at each end lets you attach your Art Toolkit to other luggage, backpack or belt.

When open, the kit is approximately 12″ x 10″.

It has nine pockets for tools, …

… and two large interior pockets that will hold a sketchbook and other tools of your choosing.

The covers come in black, gray with blue trim, gray with red trim, and gray with purple trim. They can be purchased separately without any of the contents.

Art Toolkit Contents

The Art Toolkit comes with several tools. On the left four-pocket side there is a …

… Pentel medium waterbrush, …

… a Sharpie waterproof fine pen, …

… a Golden Bear No. 2 pencil, ….

… a 6″ transparent metric/English ruler, and …

and two mini binder clips.

The left interior pocket holds an 8-1/4″ x 5″ Moleskine landscape watercolor sketchbook.

On the right five pocket side, there is …

… a refill syringe for filling the waterbrush, …

… a spray mister, to wet the pages or moisten the paints, …

… a drawstring pouch for carrying the paint palette outside of the cover and …

… the Pocket Palette.

The right side large interior pocket contains a four-page insert with tips and techniques for plein air sketching.

The tool pockets are tight enough to keep your items snug and secure. You might struggle to pull them out, but I found that if I pushed from the bottom first, it was easy to remove them.

There is room for customization. One tool pocket is left empty for a tool of your choice and there is room in the large interior pockets. I’ve been able to slide 3 travel brushes, a masking fluid pen, and a white gel pen into the pockets, next to the items included in the kit. In the interior pocket, I’ve added an extra palette, a collapsible water container, an eraser, masking tape, a masking fluid eraser, and a small tin of salt.

I’m sure you want to know more about that Moleskine and Pocket Palette.

Moleskine

The Moleskine watercolor sketchbook included in the kit is 8-1/4″ x 5″ (21cm x 13cm) with a landscape orientation. The paper cold-pressed, acid-free and 135 lb (200 g/m). There are 72 pages.

It is formulated for line and wash – that is, smooth enough ink, but durable enough for watercolor washes. It has a hardcover with edges that are almost flush to paper. The sewn binding is well-stitched and even.

It has an elastic band for closure that is inset into the back cover.

The pages lie flat.

There is a large, expandable pocket on the inside of the back cover.

Krimml Waterfalls Austria Reference Photo courtesy of Lars_Nissen on Pixabay

I didn’t go to my usual extremes of testing the paper while painting this, because the Moleskine isn’t the focus of this review. I did however overwork this painting to check out the basics. I used the Sharpie pen and waterbrush that came with the kit.

Pen went down smoothly on the cold-pressed paper. It held up well to washes, though I didn’t get much of a drippy effect. Color lifted well, though not as much as I personally like. It did allow me to paint over the lifted areas well, and there was no immediate pilling.

The paper curled. Using the paper clips would have stopped that, but I wanted to see what it did without them.

It’s good watercolor paper. The paper in most watercolor books is usually formulated for quick sketches, lighter washes and little fussing. I’d say this paper is formulated to be middle-of-the-road in the way of technique, but better than most in handling heavier applications of paint and fussing.

Cold-pressed paper is much-loved for painting both urban sketches and nature studies, so this will be a great book for almost any plein air painter.

Pocket Palette

The pocket palette is 3 5/8″ x 2 2/2″ x 1/4″ (~92mm x 64mm x 7mm).

It’s the size of a business card. The hinged case is made from rust-proof aluminum.

The pans are corrosion-resistant stainless steel. The kit includes 14 standard pans, sized 26mm x 13mm x 3mm, with a paint capacity of 2.5 ml. For over 10 years, Maria has experimented with spray coating, magnet-responsiveness and rust-resistant to come up with this pocket palette. It isn’t the result of lab experiments – it’s been up close and well-tested in field conditions as has the entire kit.

There are different size pans available. With the smallest size, the mini-pans, this palette can hold up to 28 colors.

The bottom of the palette is a strong magnet, to hold your pans securely, but allowing them to be removed with ease. The mixing surface has been developed to be waterproof and easy to clean.

You can change the layout of the pans. If you decide to purchase pans of different sizes, you have a great deal of flexibility in your set-up. I won’t go into great detail about the other size pans, because this is a review of the kit itself, but I do recommend checking them out if you are interested in the kit.

The case has sidewalls to keep the pans from sliding out, and provide barriers for the paint. They also add strength to the entire case.

There is a lip at the bottom edge. The pans can partially slide under this, but the magnet will keep them from doing so unless you push them underneath. There is enough room in the palette to keep all the pans fully exposed. This is extremely helpful, because if you are taking pans out or rearranging, you slide the bottom pans down and that gives you room to easily pick up the ones you are after.

You are probably wondering if it is difficult to work with such small pans. The size and shape of your brush makes a difference. If you are using the waterbrush included in the kit there isn’t much of a problem. Larger brushes or ones with specialty shapes require more care.

I’ve used a size 10 round, a size 8 dagger shape and 1/2 inch flat. I tend to be fast and sloppy when loading my brushes with paint. I had no problem with that when using the waterbrush but had to slow down and think about how I was moving my brush with the larger sizes. After a short while, I got into the groove, and had no further trouble.

And I will say, this is an issue with most small palettes and the smaller it is, the more care needed. You also need to be extra careful about how much water you put in a pan, to avoid it puddling into the colors next to it. Using the waterbrush mostly eliminates that problem.

Maria has been developing this palette and pans for over 10 years, calling on her experience in the field.

The pocket palette is available in both silver and black. You can choose which you prefer for your kit. I added my own paint, but you can choose one pre-filled for a slightly higher price.

Pocket palettes can be purchased separately either empty, with different types of pans, or pre-filled. There are also demi-palettes that are half the size! Yes, half the size of a business card, measuring 2 3/16″ by 1 3/4″ x 1/4″ (~55mm x 45mm x 7mm).

Art Toolkit – Overall

The Art Toolkit is one rugged set-up. Designed to be waterproof, rot-proof, mildew-proof, tear-proof – it’s everything-proof, I think! It’s been tested in the field under extreme conditions, it’s compact, easily carried and hard to damage. It has almost all the tools necessary for outdoors painting and room for you to customize.

Is it tougher than you need? If you’re using it for around the home, it keeps things together, organized and should last a lifetime. I’ve had similarly priced kits with straps and zippers that broke within weeks and allowed items to slide and fall out of their pockets. Preferences differ, but I’ve found this to be just the right size and hold just what I need most. I’m using it daily at home. I’ll be heading out for some solo painting adventures when the weather warms up and I know I won’t need anything but my kit and some water.

If this kit is too big for you, the Art Toolkit website also offers a Pocket Art Toolkit that is approximately 5″ x 7-1/2″ when closed, and 10″ x 7-1/2″ when opened, and a demi-palette that is half the size of a business card.

Where Can I Find More Information?

