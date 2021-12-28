As The Season Ends

For our prompt of “Arctic Fox” today, I did a quick little sketch of one wearing a festive scarf. It feels like this month has zoomed by so quickly, but I always feel like that this time of year. My inner child is super giddy all month long with the excitement of the season and I don’t want it to ever end! Soon the Christmas tree will be coming down, but for now, it’s still shining brightly. Philippe and I like to leave the lights on until New Year’s day as we continue to celebrate all month long. Though we have new toys to play with this year, we’ve eaten all of the leftover special food that Philippe makes each holiday season. Last night we had the very last slice of Christmas cake and I’m quite certain I shed a small tear for that milestone. It’s my favorite, and I’ve not been able to talk him into making it on any other occasion. I keep suggesting Easter, and though he doesn’t seem opposed, it never actually happens. So, I’ll just have to wait another full year for the cake’s triumphant return. That’s probably why it tastes so good anyway. I hope all of you have had a wonderful holiday season and here’s to a wonderful New Year ahead!



Philippe and I have been playing with the various toys that we gave to each other for Christmas, which included games and Lego sets. My favorite gift from him, however, was a light blue Victrola suitcase record player. I had it on my wish list, but told him if he chose to get it for me then he would have to select the record to go with it. He selected two records that were perfect. The first was a Brenda Lee Christmas Album and the second was Dolly Parton’s Jolene album. I’m sure he was quite sick of listening to both of them the following day. But, I’ve loved listening to records again like when I was a kid. So much of our world has become so digital, yet analog always will always have my heart. Though I’m not sure if it’s his favorite gift, Philippe has been enjoying a Purple seat cushion that I bought him. It was for his office chair, but he’s been carrying it with him throughout the house so he can sit on it everywhere. We’re rather easily amused when it comes to gifts and it’s been a really fun few days. We don’t have to return to our day jobs until Tuesday so that makes the week really awesome!

Though giving and receiving gifts is always a lovely thing, that’s just a small portion of this wonderful time of year. I adore the special treats and wonderful dinner that Philippe makes for us as we enjoy it by candlelight and music. I love how the days become so much lazier and we get to spend them without the rush of deadlines and other adult responsibilities. We seem to smile and laugh just a bit more than any other time of year as the lights glitter in joyful agreement all around us. As much as I wish it would all last much longer, the fact that it’s just a single occasion makes it all the more special. Each night, before I turn off the lights I still pause to enjoy them for a few extra seconds. My heart is full of joy and that thrilling sense of anticipation that I felt all month long is what will propel me into the shiny New Year. But for now, I’m content with being lost in that childhood sense of wonder as I look with fresh eyes at a world that always sparkles a touch brighter as the season ends.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in