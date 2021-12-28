As The Season Ends

For our prompt of “Arctic Fox” today, I did a quick little sketch of one wearing a festive scarf. It feels like this month has zoomed by so quickly, but I always feel like that this time of year. My inner child is super giddy all month long with the excitement of the season and I don’t want it to ever end! Soon the Christmas tree will be coming down, but for now, it’s still shining brightly. Philippe and I like to leave the lights on until New Year’s day as we continue to celebrate all month long. Though we have new toys to play with this year, we’ve eaten all of the leftover special food that Philippe makes each holiday season. Last night we had the very last slice of Christmas cake and I’m quite certain I shed a small tear for that milestone. It’s my favorite, and I’ve not been able to talk him into making it on any other occasion. I keep suggesting Easter, and though he doesn’t seem opposed, it never actually happens. So, I’ll just have to wait another full year for the cake’s triumphant return. That’s probably why it tastes so good anyway. I hope all of you have had a wonderful holiday season and here’s to a wonderful New Year ahead!
Philippe and I have been playing with the various toys that we gave to each other for Christmas, which included games and Lego sets. My favorite gift from him, however, was a light blue Victrola suitcase record player. I had it on my wish list, but told him if he chose to get it for me then he would have to select the record to go with it. He selected two records that were perfect. The first was a Brenda Lee Christmas Album and the second was Dolly Parton’s Jolene album. I’m sure he was quite sick of listening to both of them the following day. But, I’ve loved listening to records again like when I was a kid. So much of our world has become so digital, yet analog always will always have my heart. Though I’m not sure if it’s his favorite gift, Philippe has been enjoying a Purple seat cushion that I bought him. It was for his office chair, but he’s been carrying it with him throughout the house so he can sit on it everywhere. We’re rather easily amused when it comes to gifts and it’s been a really fun few days. We don’t have to return to our day jobs until Tuesday so that makes the week really awesome!
Though giving and receiving gifts is always a lovely thing, that’s just a small portion of this wonderful time of year. I adore the special treats and wonderful dinner that Philippe makes for us as we enjoy it by candlelight and music. I love how the days become so much lazier and we get to spend them without the rush of deadlines and other adult responsibilities. We seem to smile and laugh just a bit more than any other time of year as the lights glitter in joyful agreement all around us. As much as I wish it would all last much longer, the fact that it’s just a single occasion makes it all the more special. Each night, before I turn off the lights I still pause to enjoy them for a few extra seconds. My heart is full of joy and that thrilling sense of anticipation that I felt all month long is what will propel me into the shiny New Year. But for now, I’m content with being lost in that childhood sense of wonder as I look with fresh eyes at a world that always sparkles a touch brighter as the season ends.
Wanna Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Interactive Picture Book Series!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Leaf Green, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Indigo. ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
I love being able to be the first one to tell you how much I love your painting! 🙂 That is the kid in me. Not only that but also to share that I find that this is the one time during the year to let go and relax and wouldn’t it be just perfect if every single day can be like that and .. why can’t it!?! Hugs to all of you and the very best of wishes for a fantastic 2022. A year filled with relaxation, joy, many creative moments and absolutely no stress!!
Sweet Arctic Fox, Charlie! Nice to hear about your lovely holidays; your stories always make me smile. Hope you have a most wonderful New Year!!!
Charlie how perfect — I was looking for your site for your prompts and thought I bet if I look at the email I will find one from him. And here it is! Glad you had a great Christmas!! We have a dump of snow and very cold temps that will warm up in a couple days. Have a blessed 2022 and thank you for all you do!
Feliz Ano Nuevo, Linda! I hope you have a wonderful and blessed new year! 🎉🎉🎉
And you as well Marisela! Take care.
Love the eyes on the arctic fox. Your “doodles” are all wonderful!
We’re snowed in. It would make most states laugh, but we’re seldom prepared for them in Oregon. I’m happy that hubby doesn’t have to go in to work. He’s insisted on dragging me out for a couple of meals but I much prefer to just sit and enjoy looking at it from the warmth and safety of my home!
Girl, did you not see Texas back in February with freezing temps and freak snow storm? The WHOLE.ENTIRE. WORLD. saw how unprepared we were to be snowed in. 😂😂😂 I thought of you yesterday because we went to Wal-Mart and my mom bought barras de coco. 😀 Feliz Ano Nuevo, Sandra, to you and your hubby. 🎉🎉🎉
Hola, mi amigo, Charlie! What a gorgeous little fox! Love it! 💜 Charlie, no wonder we are friends. Christmas is just so special and wonderful and magical. I get so excited and feel so hopeful about the Christmas season. I think my head is going to explode when I can decorate and celebrate in my own home. Like you, I never want to see it end. The house even looks blah when everything is put away. *sigh* It’s always wonderful to see it come around again, though. 😀 Charlie, I am on my way to your house with all of my records! 😂😂😂 I want a record player now! It’s so cute! I have my 45’s and I have Prince, Adam Ant, Culture Club, and my records from my childhood like Fred Flintstone and Cinderella. I even have my Menudo records! haha haha That record player is now on my wish list! 😀
Charlie, I wish you and Philippe a very Happy New Year! I wish you a wondrous year full of fabulous blessings! I am really hopeful for this year to come, Charlie. It just has to be my year. It’s been a long haul, but I know that the Lord is faithful. I think about Mister Man and I get a rush of excitement at the idea of finally having my other half. Or as my mom says,”media naranja.” My other half of my orange. 😂😂😂 Feliz Ano Nuevo, mi amigo. My best to Philippe and Phineas. Fingers crossed for more cake. 🎂
Fantastic arctic fox, Charlie. I’m glad you’ve had a great Christmas.
Fantastic fox!!
FYI, technically (for most Christians), the Christmas season isn’t over until January 6th (Feast of Epiphany) when the Wise Men came. So you can enjoy your tree and the Season for a little longer.