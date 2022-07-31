As The Sun Sets

We’ve reached the end of World Watercolor Month and I hope everyone has had a fabulous and creative time this month as we celebrated together! And, I hope you’ll keep right on creating with us for the Doodlewash August Art Challenge up next! For my final sketch and our optional prompt of “Gold,” I sketched my glasses with an imagined reflected golden sunset. I’ve had a blast this month returning to my daily posts and making it through all 31 days does feel a bit like winning a gold medal. We did it! Congrats to everyone who took on the full daily challenge, whether you completed it or not you’re still golden. And, I hope you enjoyed the extra practice and learned a ton along the way. Also, thanks so much to everyone who helped support the International Child Art Foundation by direct donations or purchasing a souvenir in the pop-up shop. There’s something so powerful and amazing that happens each July when we all come together to celebrate watercolor. Not only do we add more beauty to the world, we make a real difference in the world as well. That’s a truly amazing thing indeed! So, much love to you all!



Though I still haven’t made it to an actual beach to see this kind of sunset, it’s fun to imagine. It was actually super challenging to return to daily posts, with everything else I now have going, but such a blast! Thank you to everyone who commented and cheered me on along the way. It really helped to keep me excited and inspired to create! Each time July ends, I have a sense of relief that everything went according to plan, and also, a little sense of loss. It’s so energizing to see so many beautiful watercolors from all over the world. It always humbles me to see all of the talent that exists, but it’s equally inspiring. It always makes me want to try harder and continue to improve. But, this evening, I’ll be pausing my sketching habit to enjoy the rest of the weekend with my little trio.

Philippe is currently sitting on the floor playing some sort of game with Elliott. I’m not sure who invented it and the actual rules are a bit tough to decipher, but it’s fun to watch. There’s a ball involved as well as another stuffed toy and an occasional little yelp from Elliott when Philippe does something incorrectly. Looking at them both fills my heart with love. Though I still have a ton of projects going, I’ll get to spend a bit more time with them in August as I return to posting here weekly on Tuesdays. I thought a champagne toast would be a good way to start the night, but we don’t have any and are feeling too lazy to go anywhere to get some. Yet, the celebratory feeling is still there and that puts a huge smile on my face. My wish for you is that you continue to create, especially on those days when it feels impossible. Anything is possible when we simply show up and make something. And, as this month and weekend come to a close, I’m full of joy. As each day ends, it’s really only the beginning. There’s always something new and amazing glittering on the horizon as the sun sets.

