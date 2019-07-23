AUGUST 2019 ART CHALLENGE: Travel Fun!

During the month of August, it’s time to celebrate travel and adventure! If you don’t have a trip planned, it’s a great time to dream of one, and if you DO have a trip planned, take us with you on that trip via your drawings and paintings! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with watercolor painting and/or drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!) as well!* Just add the hashtag #doodlewashAugust2019 when you post on all your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

Join us all month long or simply jump in whenever you like! 

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com with your chosen social network to post. It’s free! 

AUGUST ART CHALLENGE – Travel Fun!

Lighthouse Watercolor Painting by Charlie O'ShieldsTravel is a magical thing indeed as it always gives us new perspectives on the world and life in general. Whether it’s the people that we meet along the way or new sights that we’ve never seen before, it’s a beautiful experience. And, thanks to our wonderful imaginations, we can relive those favorite trips in our minds as well as go to places we’ve never visited, even places that are completely imagined. This month is all about exploration and having fun as we think of things that inspire us in the world and share that with others. Together, we can all take a virtual trip, and enjoy amazing sights from all across the globe. Created by all of you, through your drawings and paintings!

31 Things To Paint And/Or Draw This Month

Here are some things to inspire you throughout the month, (prompts are optional and meant to spark creativity and get you sketching! Always paint or draw whatever inspires you most!). If you’re traveling, you can also just share whatever you actually see that inspires you and share it with us!

Doodlewash August 2019 Drawing And Watercolor Prompts

Join The Global Celebration!

World Watercolor Month 2019 Logo For Dreaming Zebra Hashtag 2

Translate Site

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Subscribe To Our Newsletter!
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Nature Promo Square3
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 45,909 other subscribers

NEW Podcast! Click Below!

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tue 23

World Watercolor Month

July 1 - July 31
Organizer: Doodlewash®
World Watercolor Month 2019 Official Giveaways Image
Tue 23

World Watercolor Month Official Giveaways!

July 1 - July 31
Organizer: Doodlewash®

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account