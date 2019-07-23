During the month of August, it’s time to celebrate travel and adventure! If you don’t have a trip planned, it’s a great time to dream of one, and if you DO have a trip planned, take us with you on that trip via your drawings and paintings! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with watercolor painting and/or drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!) as well!* Just add the hashtag #doodlewashAugust2019 when you post on all your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

Join us all month long or simply jump in whenever you like!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com with your chosen social network to post. It’s free!

AUGUST ART CHALLENGE – Travel Fun!

Travel is a magical thing indeed as it always gives us new perspectives on the world and life in general. Whether it’s the people that we meet along the way or new sights that we’ve never seen before, it’s a beautiful experience. And, thanks to our wonderful imaginations, we can relive those favorite trips in our minds as well as go to places we’ve never visited, even places that are completely imagined. This month is all about exploration and having fun as we think of things that inspire us in the world and share that with others. Together, we can all take a virtual trip, and enjoy amazing sights from all across the globe. Created by all of you, through your drawings and paintings!

31 Things To Paint And/Or Draw This Month

Here are some things to inspire you throughout the month, (prompts are optional and meant to spark creativity and get you sketching! Always paint or draw whatever inspires you most!). If you’re traveling, you can also just share whatever you actually see that inspires you and share it with us!