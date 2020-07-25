AUGUST 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Awesome August!

Join us in August as we draw and/or paint our way through a whole world of wonderful things! (see prompts below)! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashAugust2020 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free! 

AUGUST ART CHALLENGE – Awesome August!

August 2020 Challenge Example ImageWant to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Shanyn Silinski! And there’s lots of variety and wonderful things to try, as we keep our daily art practice going. With all of the beauty to be found in the world, it could take a lifetime to sketch everything we’d love to make appear in our sketchbooks. But, sketching and painting each and every day means we get a chance to create an abundance of awesomeness!

31 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In August

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like or none at all! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashAugust2020 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)

Doodlewash August 2020 Art Challenge Prompts

 

World Watercolor Month 2020 Logo For Dreaming Zebra Hashtag

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Food Promo Square
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 58,671 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

Sat 25

World Watercolor Month

July 1 - July 31
World Watercolor Month July Giveaways Share Graphic
Sat 25

OFFICIAL WORLD WATERCOLOR MONTH 2020 GIVEAWAYS!

July 1 - July 31

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account