Join us in August as we draw and/or paint our way through a whole world of wonderful things! (see prompts below)! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashAugust2020 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

AUGUST ART CHALLENGE – Awesome August!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Shanyn Silinski! And there’s lots of variety and wonderful things to try, as we keep our daily art practice going. With all of the beauty to be found in the world, it could take a lifetime to sketch everything we’d love to make appear in our sketchbooks. But, sketching and painting each and every day means we get a chance to create an abundance of awesomeness!

31 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In August

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like or none at all! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashAugust2020 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)