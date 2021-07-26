AUGUST 2021 ART CHALLENGE: “Simple Beauty!”

For August 2021, let’s have some fun as we create drawings and watercolor paintings celebrating the simple beauty of the world around us! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashAugust2021 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free! 

AUGUST ART CHALLENGE – Simple Beauty!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Gary Middleton! There are lots of lovely things to sketch, draw, and/or paint in the world, so this month we have a wonderful range of options. Simple things and well-loved pastimes all make for wonderful subjects. The world around us is always filled with inspiration and wonder, so grab a sketchbook or paper and join us on this month’s Doodlewash adventure!

31 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In August

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashAugust2021 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)

Doodlewash August 2021 Art Drawing Watercolor or Drawing Challenge Prompts

