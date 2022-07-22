Join us any time in August as we explore the beauty of summer! (see prompts below). This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashAugust2022 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

AUGUST 2022 ART CHALLENGE

Want to play along? We have a list of prompts for this month that are a wonderful celebration of summer with ideas that send us back to a simpler time and place! (prompts supplied by Doodlewash Community member Mary Roff). From fireflies to picnics, these are some of the lovely things to appreciate about the summer months. Evoking thoughts of childhood, trips to a drive-in movie, and popsicles, join us as we draw and paint the beauty of the simple times in life!

31 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In August

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! Join anytime and share when you can! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashAugust2022 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)