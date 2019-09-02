For our prompt of “Fabric,” I chose to sketch a cozy blanket, as that’s one of my favorite everyday things when heading into fall. This particular blanket is one we purchased last year, and though I thought that I might be the one to curl up in it, my dog Phineas had other plans. He immediately adopted it when we brought it home, and when I went to shoo him off of it, he looked at me with those sad brown eyes and I just didn’t have the heart to follow through. Seeing him curled up on this blanket, I knew just how comfortable he felt and that’s a feeling every creature should get to experience. The blanket itself is nothing fancy and cost nothing at all, but it reminded of one I had when I was a kid. It might be totally different, but in my imagination, it reminded me of evenings curled up in front of the fireplace. So, these days, I’m happy that my own “kid” gets to curl up in front of the fireplace with a blanket like this as well. I’ve no idea if Phineas cares one way or the other about the plaid colors. Indeed, red and green are not colors he can actually see. But, judging from the look on his contented face, he understands exactly why I love these blankets.

What I loved about this particular blanket is that it felt like it belonged in a cabin in the woods. Indeed, when I was a kid, our recreation room had so much wood paneling that it was equally like being in a cabin in the woods. Some of the walls of the room had shingles like you might find on a roof, which added to the rustic effect. I loved this part of the house most as a kid. I’m quite sure whoever owns the place now has removed all signs of this environment and converted it into something more tastefully modern. Part of me would be curious to visit the house I grew up in again. But, the other part of me would feel a bit robbed of good memories to find all of the quirky bits missing. Like the downstairs toilet that was wallpapered with newspapers from the early 1900’s. It’s bizarre to consider now, but equally functional when you imagine having all of the reading material you need for a bathroom session hanging all around you. And there wasn’t a proper door on this particular bathroom. It was, instead, a vinyl accordion door with a magnetic latch. Perfectly functional most of the time when the latch caught correctly, and definitely unique.

I would spend hours in this downstairs room, creating things out of anything I could find and playing one of the two pianos that were there. Player pianos that no longer functioned as such, but went well with the theme of the bathroom wallpaper, at least. Only one was ever tuned, so that’s the one I usually favored, but playing the other piano had its own unexpected charm. The middle of the room stayed empty most of the year, until the holidays arrived and the Christmas tree took its rightful place. And a fireplace would glow in the evening, burning with the smell of real wood. I used to stare into the flame as my imagination sailed to different places. I imagined what I would do when I was older and what exciting things lay in store for me. And then I’d grow too tired to imagine any more in the moment and drift off to sleep. And though many of the memories have faded over time, I still recall always being surrounded by happiness and warmth. I loved the feeling of being in this cozy, perhaps off-kilter, sort of place, where nothing more was needed than love, art and autumn blankets.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

Published in