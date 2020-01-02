Baby New Year

Baby Giraffee And Balloons Watercolor Painting

Welcome to a brand new month, year, decade and fun new Doodlewash art challenge! This month we’re celebrating colorful things and the first prompt is “Balloons.” I doodled some balloons, but they looked a bit lonely so I added a baby giraffe. This isn’t the usual depiction of the Baby New Year, but since I prefer sketching animals over humans, we have a baby animal instead. In truth, I was indeed in bed before midnight so I wasn’t awake when the year first began. As I suspected though, it came without me just fine and now it’s finally 2020. Though we don’t quite have all of the fun gadgets that I longed for while watching The Jetsons as a child, it’s still pretty cool to head into a fresh new decade. It will be interesting to see what happens and where technology ends up taking us. Thankfully, it’s managed to do one very incredible thing and that’s bring all of us together! So, I’m thrilled to see what each of you come up with this month as we continue to doodle, draw, paint, and color together! Happy New Year!

Philippe and I were off work today, so we decided we’d go out for lunch somewhere. Unfortunately, many of the smaller non-chain restaurants we love were closed, but we found one that we hadn’t been to before that was indeed open. We were excited to try the menu after seeing it, but soon discovered it was only a brunch menu and buffet. This is always a huge disappointment as everything on the menu is simply what every other restaurant’s brunch menu has on it. So we didn’t really get to try out the restaurant at all. Though I’m certainly a kid at heart, even as a kid I didn’t have breakfast for lunch. That would involve missing a meal. But, having breakfast food at dinner was kind of cool and I used to love it when I could just have a bowl of cereal. But the idea of eating French toast without cartoons still just seems weird to me, so I had an omelette instead. This was made to order and brought to me, which I prefer. To me, that’s the entire point of going out to eat in the first place. My dad, however, was a master of the buffet, would only eat at restaurants that had one, and developed a sixth sense for exactly when the popcorn shrimp was about to be refilled.

I was originally supposed to take the rest of this week off work, but I now have projects and meetings starting, so I’ll have to return tomorrow instead. Still, it’s been a lovely break indeed. That said, part of me is happy to be returning to my usual routine as I actually think I get more things done that way. I spent much of my break wondering and dreaming about what I could do next each day and ended up doing nothing much at all. That’s wonderful, too, of course and I really needed this time to recharge. Now, I’m ready to take on a brand new decade and excited to see where it takes me next. I’m determined to try more, DO more, and follow my heart even more than ever! Which means, anything is possible and I have no clue what will happen. Little Charlie will no doubt have some masterful plan of something amazing and awesome we simply have to try next. Like starting things off with what simply must be the world’s tallest Baby New Year.

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Aureolin, Vermilion, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Staedtler Pigment Liners in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
5 Comments
  1. Karen Fortier 4 hours ago

    What a great addition your baby is Charlie! Here is to embracing all the exciting options that are ahead in 2020 and to DOing!

    Reply
  2. Sandra Strait 4 hours ago

    Isn’t it funny how DOing seems to be easier when you are already DOing? There is probably some wisdom there, but I’m too busy doing nothing at the moment to take heed, lol.

    Reply
  3. Mary Roff 3 hours ago

    WONDERFUL!!

    Reply
  4. smzang 42 mins ago

    The “world’s tallest baby New Year” is a grand addition to those colorful balloons.

    Charlie says, ” I’m determined to try more, DO more, and follow my heart even more than ever! ”

    That’s the best New Year’s resolution ever!!

    Reply
  5. Darlene Campbell 3 mins ago

    Your drawing and post are both delightful, as always, Charlie! Your baby giraffe is the perfect representation of a new year’s baby!

    Reply

