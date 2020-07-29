For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Yesterday,” I first thought of the Beatles song of the same name. Then, while humming that, I thought back to when radios were actually a thing, and then way back to when they were the primary form of entertainment. I’m not old enough to remember a day without a television, but I do recall that time back in the day when a portable radio was once the coolest invention on the planet. Indeed, the earliest versions of most of these types of gadgets were quite large and the word “portable” simply meant you could try move it if you dared. Soon, however, handles appeared and things got a bit smaller and could actually live up to the claim. I used to listen to those early radio shows when I was a kid, because I loved to imagine all of the visuals in the stories they were telling. I would paint those scenes in my head, even though some of the shows were quite dated by that point. It didn’t matter. I loved letting my imagination take me to another place and time.



And these days, going to the beach or just about anywhere without a care in the world seems like something from the past as well. That’s why I adore being able to conjure up any little happy memory I want in my sketchbook. I get to travel in spite of it all! Indeed, often I get to time travel, which is something that was impossible to do in real life anyway. But, it’s quite possible inside the pages of a sketchbook along with a bit of creativity and imagination. And that’s one of my favorite things to DO! I love these memories from the past that make me realize just how far things have come in life. That said, I really miss those beautiful electronic objects that existing before, built with a touch of artistry. Those mid-century modern approaches to design where so many things looked like they came straight out of far future. These days, we don’t imagine what space age invention will come out next, we just sort of expect it to happen.

And while no time was likely simpler, since there was always something happening that we wished wasn’t happening, I still miss those days decades ago. As much as I adore the Internet, life was quite different before it appeared. For me, it’s a good reminder to occasionally unplug and read a book every now and again. Or, to just take a walk and enjoy nature and the natural “tweets” that appear there. Sometimes, I wonder what life would have been like if all of those imagined dreams of the future had come true. I certainly wish the fabulous “look” would have happened, but that’s more a side effect of costs than desire these days. And, what I most desire is still really simple. I just want to live a happy life with the people I love most and only the things I truly need. Okay, yeah, I just bought a new set of brushes with some credit card points, but art supplies are always something in the need category. It’s how I can continue my lovely time travel and visit a moment back in the days of portable radios.

