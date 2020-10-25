For our prompt of “Candy” today, I thought back to when I was a kid and trick-or-treating on Halloween. I would often just have a plastic bucket for candy, but I’d see several kids using a pillow case. This always felt like a pro move to me as it holds way more candy. And returning home with the precious stash of candy was the coolest part of all. I rarely ever got sweets, so having a giant pile of the stuff was a kid’s dream come true. I remember I tried to actually make it last for awhile rather than devouring everything at once. It was like having actual treasure and so I wanted to keep it for as long as possible. As an adult, I almost never have candy or anything filled with sugar, so this is all just a sweet dream now. But, it was one of the highlights of being a kid, and I’ll always have fond memories of that magical night of treats.
Last night, Philippe and I went with a couple of friends to a socially distanced outdoor theatre show. It was a two-man show that featured two Edgar Allan Poe stories and it took place in the cemetery that our house overlooks. It was called Electric Poe as one character was the main actor and the other supplied music via an electric guitar. Such a clever idea, and I was so happy to see a theatre coming up with new ways to keep things going during this wild time we’re living through. It was a cold night, so a cloth mask was welcome attire, and between the chill in the air and the location, it made for a rather spooky experience. This was a local professional theatre for kids called The Coterie, so the show wasn’t super terrifying, just excellent and entertaining fun. This was good news, as I’m quite sure anything actually scary would have not been a huge hit with Philippe.
Even though I don’t get sweets like I did as a kid, or dress up for the Halloween season, it’s fun to still celebrate it in new ways. And best of all, after having our pizza night on Friday, Philippe still made his pizza last night. His was definitely better and much healthier, so it was quite an upgrade. There’s only a few days left of the month, and then I’ll be counting down the days until Philippe serves his amazing Thanksgiving dinner. This, all before totally turning into a kid again as I countdown to Christmas! It’s my favorite time of year and despite the year being quite different than in years past, I’m bound and determined to still enjoy every single wonderful moment. Life is only as fun as I chose to make it, so I’m going to make it as fun and joyful as possible. No matter what comes my way, I think life is always best lived when every little piece of it is thoroughly enjoyed, like a bag full of candy.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Benzimida Orange, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta and Pthalo Blue. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
That looks like one very happy cat, Charlie! I remember how exciting it was to get home and explore the contents of that Trick or Treat bag. It was like finding treasure if there was a full size candy bar or two in there. But I can also remember when there were home made cookies, candy apples, popcorn balls.and a coin or two. The “good old days”.
He looks like he’s been caught being naughty. Maybe that candy is supposed to be in Mommy’s room. Wonderful drawing.
Content kitty Charlie! I’m glad that you got out to a theater event even if it was a bit different. Your bag of candy reminds me of days gone by. Growing up in a tiny town we still got a haul of candy. Back then most houses gave out more than one piece. Some invited us in for hot cider or cocoa. I remember it as peaceful times.
Such a beautiful cat, Charlie. So pretty. 💜 The outdoor theatre sounds wonderful. Sounds like a lovely evening. 😀 We are supposed to get cold by tomorrow evening. Well, cold for us. Lows in the mid-40’s. Brrrr! haha haha It won’t last and we’ll be in the sun soon enough.
Charlie, I just realized that it wasn’t Writerleenda who told me about mocos. It was Nellie Nellie who told me! I hadn’t seen her name in a long time and when I just saw it, I remembered! I AM EMBARRASSED! haha haha No wonder Writerleenda had no idea what I was talking about. haha haha Sorry. 💜
No trick or treaters around here. I did hear that some service groups were making bags of candy up and delivering them to people who called them. Nice idea. Its hard to be a kid during a pandemic!
I have no idea what we’ll do for the holidays this year. We’ve talked about going to Florida for Christmas, but I think it’s just talk. I think though, that I may finally get a new laptop. I really need it!
Hmmmm, kitty does look like he’s been caught with his paw in the bag! No candy around this year at our place either. I heard an announcement by radio that suggested individually wrapped, non-food treats. So flashing bracelets it is! I’ll put out a sign too, with the suggested age and please only take one, parents please supervise. Yes Karen F.!, I miss simple and fun, Trick or Treating when our only fear was of missing a house!👻🤖🙀🍭🍬🍫
Great doodle, Charlie. Theatres and the live entertainment industry in general are have a bad time. It’s really nice to see them coming up with new ideas.