For our prompt of “Candy” today, I thought back to when I was a kid and trick-or-treating on Halloween. I would often just have a plastic bucket for candy, but I’d see several kids using a pillow case. This always felt like a pro move to me as it holds way more candy. And returning home with the precious stash of candy was the coolest part of all. I rarely ever got sweets, so having a giant pile of the stuff was a kid’s dream come true. I remember I tried to actually make it last for awhile rather than devouring everything at once. It was like having actual treasure and so I wanted to keep it for as long as possible. As an adult, I almost never have candy or anything filled with sugar, so this is all just a sweet dream now. But, it was one of the highlights of being a kid, and I’ll always have fond memories of that magical night of treats.



Last night, Philippe and I went with a couple of friends to a socially distanced outdoor theatre show. It was a two-man show that featured two Edgar Allan Poe stories and it took place in the cemetery that our house overlooks. It was called Electric Poe as one character was the main actor and the other supplied music via an electric guitar. Such a clever idea, and I was so happy to see a theatre coming up with new ways to keep things going during this wild time we’re living through. It was a cold night, so a cloth mask was welcome attire, and between the chill in the air and the location, it made for a rather spooky experience. This was a local professional theatre for kids called The Coterie, so the show wasn’t super terrifying, just excellent and entertaining fun. This was good news, as I’m quite sure anything actually scary would have not been a huge hit with Philippe.

Even though I don’t get sweets like I did as a kid, or dress up for the Halloween season, it’s fun to still celebrate it in new ways. And best of all, after having our pizza night on Friday, Philippe still made his pizza last night. His was definitely better and much healthier, so it was quite an upgrade. There’s only a few days left of the month, and then I’ll be counting down the days until Philippe serves his amazing Thanksgiving dinner. This, all before totally turning into a kid again as I countdown to Christmas! It’s my favorite time of year and despite the year being quite different than in years past, I’m bound and determined to still enjoy every single wonderful moment. Life is only as fun as I chose to make it, so I’m going to make it as fun and joyful as possible. No matter what comes my way, I think life is always best lived when every little piece of it is thoroughly enjoyed, like a bag full of candy.

