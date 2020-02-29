For our prompt of “Beach” today, I thought back to my younger days when I’d have a drink nestled in the sand next to me. Back then it was usually a beer, but today it would probably be sparkling water. Okay, maybe champagne. I added a little crab, because I just think they’re kind of cute, though I don’t think crabs would be able to hold, much less drink, an ice cold beverage in a bottle. So, it likely just comes across as more of a reminder to recycle. It’s now been so long since I’ve spent a day lying on the beach that my memories are starting to fade a bit. What I remember is that glorious feeling of pure relaxation, where time seems to slow down and the world seems peaceful somehow. The sound of the waves rolling up to the shore lulls me into a dreamlike state as I think about everything and nothing at all. It’s a little like the way I feel when I’m sketching. I sort of lose myself in the moment and just enjoy playing with color as an image begins to appear.



Today wasn’t spent on the beach, although that would have been lovely. But, the weather was gorgeous with bright sun and warmer temperatures, so it was still quite wonderful. While walking outside in the city today, I was stopped by an older gentlemen and his son who looked to be in his 30’s. They were a bit lost and asked if I knew where a certain business was located. Even being totally lost, they were both in a great mood because of the lovely day. I also found it charming when the man said, “My son’s Google told him it was on this street.” I pulled out my own phone and found the info they needed to call the place in question. The older gentlemen smiled brightly and then said, “thank you and have a blessed day.” It was such a brief and simple interaction, but it took my already wonderful mood and elevated it even more. I was happy to be a helpful part of their day, and it’s always encouraging to meet nice people. So many who steal the headlines are of questionable integrity, so it’s nice to be reminded that there are still many people are genuinely wonderful.

And, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be heading into a weekend. This one is without plans, so I’m rather excited about that as well. It might just give me a little extra time to sketch or try something totally new! Or, even engage in a bit of nothing at all. What I do know is that I’m going to take this good mood and carry it through the weekend. This evening Philippe and I are having pizza night and it just might include some champagne. I think a lovely day like this one is certainly worth celebrating. I’ll also likely suggest that it’s such a great moment that Philippe should seriously consider baking a cake. He’ll smile that sideways smile without an audible response. It’s a way of saying, “you’re cute to suggest that” without committing to actually doing it. But, it never hurts to suggest such things. Sometimes he’ll be inspired and I’ll actually get that cake. But, no matter what happens, I’ll still be reassured of just how lucky I am. It’s a beautiful thing indeed when a mood glows bright like the sun. It warms the heart and turns each and every moment into a beach break.

