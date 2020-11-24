For our prompt of “Umbrella” today, I did a quick sketch of one and then just started scribbling to see what might appear to go along with it. The umbrella ended up on the beach belonging to a little bunny enjoying a book and a carrot cocktail of some sort. Reading on the beach is a lovely thing indeed, so it’s no wonder that’s what came to my mind. Books that are not terribly complex are known as good “beach reads” and though there’s no beach anywhere near me, those are the sort of books that I’ve been reading lately. There’s something so relaxing about escaping into a story that doesn’t making any serious demands on one’s brain. Though, any well-written story can always be quite enjoyable. What I love about these books is that I can get through them faster so I feel a sense of pride on having completed so many of them. And, it strikes that more things in life should be that fun and easy.
I’m off work this week, so that’s another reason why I have vacation on the brain. I had several projects that I had to get caught up on, but I’m now ready to start being lazy which is the only proper way to spend a vacation if one wants to enjoy a little break. I have a few books cued and ready to go on my Kindle as well as a couple of new games for my Nintendo Switch. I’m sure they’ll be something silly and fun to enjoy on television as well. The other day, I watched the very first episode of The Carol Burnett Show and that was super fun. I wasn’t born yet when the show first started airing, but remember it well from when I was a kid. My family loved comedy shows of all kinds, though my dad loved to watch westerns which I found really dull so I’d just run off and do some sort of craft instead.
I was also very happy earlier to find that Philippe and I got everything we wanted in our grocery order for our Thanksgiving feast. Sometimes the substitutions can get a bit bizarre and so we didn’t know how things might turn out. Thankfully, and this is the week to be thankful, we got all of the ingredients. We were going to cook a small turkey for the first time to be more traditional, but as we were looking at the size, we decided against it. As a kid, I loved all of the side dishes best anyway and nothing has really changed as an adult. Well, the portion size has changed as I only get one scoop of mashed potatoes and don’t get to have any seconds. But, what I adore about this week is that I get to actually relax a bit and enjoy a couple full days of doing nothing much at all. It’s a rare treat and one that always makes me very happy and content, like enjoying a fabulous beach read.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Pthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Sweet rabbit, Charlie! Aahh, my dream vacation is to be on a boat anchored in a small lake, with a huge stack of books and enough food to last a week….at least. Of course, I would probably be stir crazy after a few hours…but in my dream…what a wonderful way to spend a week.
We got all of our thanksgiving fixings too. I am making a turkey. I love hot turkey sandwiches with potatoes and gravy! Leftover stuffing is great too! There will be four of us. Our neighbors have been in two weeks of isolation.
Did you know that there is some scientific evidence that reading a favorite book from your childhood can help relieve stress. I suspect the same is true of watching a favorite movie. I have a few favorite books that I pull out every few years to reread. They never take long, and they always take me back to childhood feeling.
Charlie, Dull westerns? I would pretend I was an actress and gunslinger female partner with Matt Dillon et al. We even had an abandoned shack about the size of an apartment bathroom up the road and it did look like the Rifleman’s cabin. There was even an empty tin can on the floor. Having gotten nowhere trying to get me to learn crochet and embroidery las done by proper young ladies of the time, my parents gave me the requested cap gun for Christmas (I still can’t figure out how I managed to get that –?) They never knew I went into an abandoned cabin (no doors or windows but they would have freaked out anyway. I made sure those cowboy shows rocked!
Excellent Charlie! I hope that you get to relax this week!
Such a sweet bunny 🐇🐇🐇, Charlie. I like his big bunny feet. 💜 So cute. I hope you enjoy every bit of your vacation. So, does that mean that you are going to take Thanksgiving day off from sketching and painting? Gasp! Is that blasphemous of me to ask? 😀😀😀 I am not doing anything for Thanksgiving. I will probably make myself a burger or something quick. Oh, it’s okay, Charlie. It’s not the first Thanksgiving or holiday that “someone” has ruined for me. I have spent many birthdays and holidays alone. Like I said, it’s okay. Better days are ahead. The covid vaccine is not only hope for safety and protection from the virus. It also means hope for freedom!
Marisela I love alone time. Cuddly time especially if it is rainy and gloomy outside. I never think of solitude as aloneness for it is not. It is revitalizing! That’s when God can best talk with us and we can best listen. Solitude is a blessing. Enjoy it.