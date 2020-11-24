For our prompt of “Umbrella” today, I did a quick sketch of one and then just started scribbling to see what might appear to go along with it. The umbrella ended up on the beach belonging to a little bunny enjoying a book and a carrot cocktail of some sort. Reading on the beach is a lovely thing indeed, so it’s no wonder that’s what came to my mind. Books that are not terribly complex are known as good “beach reads” and though there’s no beach anywhere near me, those are the sort of books that I’ve been reading lately. There’s something so relaxing about escaping into a story that doesn’t making any serious demands on one’s brain. Though, any well-written story can always be quite enjoyable. What I love about these books is that I can get through them faster so I feel a sense of pride on having completed so many of them. And, it strikes that more things in life should be that fun and easy.



I’m off work this week, so that’s another reason why I have vacation on the brain. I had several projects that I had to get caught up on, but I’m now ready to start being lazy which is the only proper way to spend a vacation if one wants to enjoy a little break. I have a few books cued and ready to go on my Kindle as well as a couple of new games for my Nintendo Switch. I’m sure they’ll be something silly and fun to enjoy on television as well. The other day, I watched the very first episode of The Carol Burnett Show and that was super fun. I wasn’t born yet when the show first started airing, but remember it well from when I was a kid. My family loved comedy shows of all kinds, though my dad loved to watch westerns which I found really dull so I’d just run off and do some sort of craft instead.

I was also very happy earlier to find that Philippe and I got everything we wanted in our grocery order for our Thanksgiving feast. Sometimes the substitutions can get a bit bizarre and so we didn’t know how things might turn out. Thankfully, and this is the week to be thankful, we got all of the ingredients. We were going to cook a small turkey for the first time to be more traditional, but as we were looking at the size, we decided against it. As a kid, I loved all of the side dishes best anyway and nothing has really changed as an adult. Well, the portion size has changed as I only get one scoop of mashed potatoes and don’t get to have any seconds. But, what I adore about this week is that I get to actually relax a bit and enjoy a couple full days of doing nothing much at all. It’s a rare treat and one that always makes me very happy and content, like enjoying a fabulous beach read.

