For our prompt of “Boater” today, I ended up with a beagle wearing one. Indeed, a boater could also be someone who travels in a boat for pleasure, but the classic flat-topped straw hat wins out for the number one definition. And, I like these hats, even though I’m not one to wear hats myself. They remind me of being serenaded by a barbershop quartet or enjoying a gondola ride in Venice, or I guess for some, even Vegas. In truth, I only watched people taking gondola rides the two times I was in Venice. I far preferred to roam the many winding streets and just hopped a water taxi when I wanted to seeing the glass blowers in Murano. Which is an astoundingly cool craft by the way! I was so mesmerized that I spent most of the day there watching artists work. The work itself was pricey so I only left with a small bauble, but it was absolutely brilliant! As for a boater, I would look rather ridiculous in one I think, but actually, I’ve never actually tried it so I’m not entirely sure.



There was only one type of hat that I ever wore with any consistency for a time, and it was a paddy cap. Perhaps because I actually am Irish, it felt somehow more appropriate. But also, it seemed to work better with my face than any other type of hat I had tried. Truly, when you’re younger, hats aren’t always a fashion statement so much as a necessity to hide the effects of the previous night’s frolicking. Philippe isn’t a fan of hats in any shape whatsoever. He deplores the fact that people who don’t actually play baseball where hats that make it look as if they do. This is likely because a love of baseball itself was as foreign to him when he arrived in the States as the hats people wore frivolously, in no attempt to actually honor the sport. Football was equally something new since the sport we call soccer is actually more appropriately named everywhere else in the world. When Philippe would spot someone wearing a baseball hat with an American football logo on it, I often thought his head might actually explode.

I’m actually not familiar with anyone who wears a boater today, outside of men who sing in four-part harmony and gondoliers. So, as ever, I looked it up and it appears to be something of a fashion statement. There are guides for men on how to wear one, which I didn’t read as being taught how to wear a simple hat is somehow just too patronizing to endure. Indeed, I imagine it was to demonstrate how to wear one so you looked totally amazing. This is equally unsettling as it’s just a hat, after all. I was left feeling like it’s a hat people wear to signal that they may or may not actually have a boat, but should they ever want to get one, they’d like you know that they can definitely afford it. Those are just the links that win the popularity game, of course, since I didn’t have time to dig further. I’d instead love to picture people wearing this hat simply because they adore it. Because it’s the very type of hat that makes them personally feel wonderful or harkens back to a bit of family history. And so, for my own part, I’m just going to make this very odd little fashion statement by pausing to sketch a beagle in a boater.

