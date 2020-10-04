For our prompt of “Dream” today, I first spent some time daydreaming as I often do, but then my thoughts moved to those nighttime dreams. Many times, I can’t remember what I dreamed about the night before at all, but sometimes I’ll wake up in the middle of one. If it’s a bad dream, I feel relieved, but if it’s a wonderful dream, I’m always a bit disappointed. I want to quickly close my eyes again and sail back through that starry sky to the impossible place I had just been visiting. Sometimes, I’m able to return there, but most of the time, I find myself somewhere else, as my imagination leaps to other ideas and sparks new things in my mind. In my dreams, I’ve visited the most incredible places. As a kid, I remember my dreams being so real that they felt as if they had actually happened. Even if I’d just visited a magical kingdom that I’d only ever read about in storybooks. For just a moment, it felt as though even the most amazing and impossible things might actually be possible.



These days, my adult brain immediately tries to tell me about reality as though that’s actually something better. My imagination goes to wild and wonderful places that frankly, I rather enjoy visiting. Indeed, when it comes to making art, this is a wonderful source of ideas. The real world can be captured with a photograph, but a painting has the ability to capture a world of dreams. I love that my animal characters can DO anything I can imagine and go places that I would love to see. Sailing through the sky on a bed, far away from the bright city lights and finally seeing all of those stars that I’ve been missing every night is a fabulous thing to imagine. Somewhere up there is a twinkling world of infinite possibilities and mysteries. That’s the world I like to visit in my mind. It’s a lovely escape to let my inner child take me wherever he wants to go, and helps lead me to ideas I might have otherwise missed.

And, as the weekend creeps to another close, I’m enjoying each little minute. I’ve not done anything terribly productive today, which in itself makes for the perfect break. I spend much of the week rushing to meet deadlines, so this break is always appreciated. The light outside has already started to shorten and the stars appear sooner than usual these days. At least, the handful that I can actually see with all of the bright city lights. There’s a very large orange communication tower at the top of the hill where we live. As Philippe, Phineas and I take our nightly walks this time of year, there are two bright spots in the sky on either side of it. One is Jupiter and the other is Saturn. It’s all we can see in the too-bright city sky, but it’s always a lovely sight. I’m sure that one day we’ll move out of the city and live in a house where we can see a full canopy of stars. Until then, I’m happy just imagining what that might be like as I take a little moment to imagine and paint those beautiful dreams.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in