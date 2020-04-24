For our prompt of “Bloom” today, I decided to sketch a single rose blooming. There’s a rose bush next to our neighbor’s house and I always love seeing that first rose appear. It’s been a rainy and gray day here. It’s one of those days that’s lovely in its own right, but sort of makes me wish I could just curl up and read a book. Thankfully, the weekend is coming up next, so perhaps I’ll find a little time to do just that. Though there’s sun promised for tomorrow and so I definitely want to get out of the house and walk around and enjoy all of the new flowers that are beginning to appear. There are many well-tended garden areas in our neighborhood and so this time of year makes for a lovely walk indeed. Beyond the perfectly manicured areas, though, I also adore seeing all of the little wildflowers that pop up as well. Even if the world finds itself in a state of uncertainty at the moment, nature always knows just what to do next.

Philippe and I snuck outside for just a bit the very moment we saw a break in the rain. Our dog Phineas was with us, but the blowing trees were causing it to feel like it was still raining in spots. This is the exact moment where Phineas always decides he’s ready to go right back home again. Even after we got him out from under the trees, he spread his back paws out and tried to stop in his tracks. Philippe pulled him up in his harness and got him to move forward, but then he stopped again and tried to turn toward home. Next, I saw him floating in the air a bit as Philippe coaxed him across the street and away from the trees. Phineas finally acquiesced and we managed to have a little walk before the tantrum started again and we simply had to bring him back home. He’s a bossy little dog when he sets his mind to something.

I love walking after the rain. There was a bed of clover with fresh water drops that made it look like it was covered in diamonds. For a brief moment I saw Phineas stop and stare at the same scene and it looked like he was stopping to appreciate it as well. Then I realized he’d just discovered the perfect spot to do his business and wasn’t particularly overwhelmed by what was happening there. He was mostly impatient to get back home so he could enjoy his dinner. That was at least something we could both agree on. Tonight is finally the pizza night that I’ve been looking forward to all week, so I’m rather excited about that. Life’s little pleasures have been keeping me smiling during this difficult time in the world. Tomorrow will be much the same as today, but I’ll look forward to that new little surprises nature has to offer me next, as I find another natural wonder beginning to bloom.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in