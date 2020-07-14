For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Green,” I decided to sketch and paint a couple of green tree frogs on a green monstera leaf. For fun, I decided I would do it without using any actual green paint and just mixing yellow and blue. I only have one light green color in the 12 colors I keep in my little palette, but I love mixing colors, and I don’t use it very often these days. So, this one was done with just red, yellow, and three different blues. When I think of the color green, I often thing of frogs. This is, of course, due to the most famous one, Kermit The Frog, who sang the song “Bein’ Green” or more commonly “It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green.” Though it was a frog’s song, its popularity meant that it was also later covered by singing greats like Frank Sinatra, Diana Ross, Lena Horne, Ray Charles and so many others. So, as it turned out, the idea of being green proved to be quite popular.



Of course, none of these famous singers were actually green, as that’s not really the point of the song. It’s a song that reminds us to celebrate what makes us different and unique. Certainly, this is something to celebrate when it comes to art. There are so many different approaches and styles and if you’ve been following along with all of the beautiful World Watercolor Month posts, you’ve certainly seen this in action. There’s always that signature that appears, even if the artist doesn’t sign the painting. This hand of the artist is an inescapably wonderful thing that gives each of us our own special style. That’s equally why there’s no need to fervently search for your style, as it’s already found you. It’s just a matter of what you choose to DO with that style and what approach you’ll take. For my own approach, I like to scribble a bit, doodle a little coloring book drawing in ink, and then color it with watercolor.

It’s been a really fun art journey for me, since I basically just ended up being like a kid again. Though I did try all of the traditional techniques, I found that my own style worked best when I had the freedom to just scribble, doodle, color in my sketchbook. What I’ve learned is that the only approach that will keep me making things daily is my favorite one. So, I’ve just stuck with it. I think that’s true with many things in life. It’s nearly impossible to keep doing something that we only sort of enjoy. The things that become a real habit are always the things that touch our hearts in that way that we can’t really explain. It’s the same sort of feeling we find when we become friends with someone else or indeed, more than friends with that special someone. And no matter how much we find that we have in common, it’s still those little differences that will make us smile. Beautifully unique traits that remind us that it’s rather amazing to just be yourself, and embrace the notion of being green.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in