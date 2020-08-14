For our prompt of “Magpie” today, I have to admit that I wasn’t very familiar with this bird so I had to do a bit of research. I’ve never previously sketched one. As it turns out, scientists have discovered that magpies can actually recognize themselves in a mirror. While this might not seem like an incredible feat for us humans, it marked the first time this type of self-recognition was observed in a creature of the non-mammalian variety. So, I ended up with a little magpie stopping to take in its own natural beauty. Like so many things in nature, we’re still learning that humans aren’t the only creatures who possess certain skills. And while self-recognition is a wonderful thing to observe in animals, we’ve no way of really knowing if they’re truly self-aware. Whether they possess a conscious knowledge of their own character, feelings, motives, and desires. Indeed, knowing all of those things for absolute certain can sometimes seem like a daunting task, even for humans. But, I like to imagine that magpies are aware of these things and might just have some lessons to share with us.



When I was younger, I would often struggle with figuring out who I really was, or at least, what I wanted to become in life. I dreamed of the most incredible things. Things I really thought would come true, simply because I believed that they would with all of my heart. My story was all written and I was excited to start the next chapter. As I got older, I also kept thinking that I had it all figured out, only to have life change in an unexpected way and challenge all of my confidence on that front. As I get even older, I realize that actually knowing what I want to be when I grow up is overrated, and it’s quite possible I might die without ever really figuring it out. What I stick to instead is simply a far easier approach. I just tune into my joy and follow it wherever it leads. What makes me truly happy? And how can I make more of that happy happen? Yep, the same approach a child might take, but that’s how I choose to approach my life.

And it’s once again Friday, so it’s time for another lovely weekend, and of course, pizza night! This is one of those little things that definitely brings me lots of joy. My dog Phineas isn’t a huge fan of pizza night, however, since he feels like he should get some as well and not simply his usual treats. After all, a family night should be special for the entire family. I think we’re planning a popcorn movie night soon, so he’ll simply have to wait for that. For the record, they say that dogs can’t recognize themselves in the mirror, but with mine, I’m never entirely sure. I’ve caught Phineas admiring his reflection on more than one occasion. Perhaps, he doesn’t realize it’s him, but the admiration for that wildly attractive dog he’s viewing is unmistakable. Indeed, I truly believe that knowing what pleases you is certainly a wonderful start down the path to being self-aware.

