For our prompt of “Pumpkin Pie” today, I made a super quick and loose little sketch of one slice. It’s Thanksgiving here in the States today and so I hope all those celebrating are having a very happy one. Philippe is currently in the process of making a feast for us to enjoy this evening. Though, instead of pumpkin pie, we’ll be having peach cobbler. So I didn’t have a reference for this one or much time to paint, but pie is rather easy to imagine. I spoke with my mother on the phone earlier and we were talking about the pies my grandmother used to make, including pecan pie and pumpkin. I always seem to remember her pie being served on little plates in this color. Memory is a funny thing, more a series of feelings than precise imagery. Yet this little doodle still takes me back in time to memories of eating pumpkin pie with my family. And those are among the most beautiful memories in the world.

The reason we’re not having pumpkin pie is because Philippe doesn’t like it. I’d thought it was because he tried it once while visiting my family for the holidays and decided it wasn’t to his taste. But, today I confirmed that he’s never even tried a bite of pumpkin pie. I told him he should try some and his face contorted into a most unpleasant expression and he shook his head saying, “the very idea of it makes me gag.” Apparently sweetened squash is not acceptable to him in any form. As a kid I loved pumpkin pie, but as I get older, I actually prefer pecan pie instead, which I wouldn’t even touch as a child. My mom was telling me how good my grandmother’s pecan pies were, and now I rather regret that I never tried a slice. But, her pumpkin pie was just so delicious!

This is truly one of the fastest posts of the year, as I always want to log off and just enjoy time with family today. My dog Phineas is curled up by my legs as I type this, so I’m spending a bit of time with him right now. And I normally sketch at the edge of the kitchen counter, but Philippe had bread drying out for stuffing in my usual spot. So I was relegated to the dining room table. I’m so excited to try everything as it all looks and smells so delicious! For my part, I’ve been cleaning up the house a bit and replacing batteries in various Christmas lights. That, along with keeping the dog out of Philippe’s way. Phineas was supervising him earlier and was getting underfoot a bit too many times. And though this year has been filled with stress and uncertainty, in this moment, none of that exists. No matter what is happening in the world out there, the world right here is where I want to be most. Spending time with my tiny little family, and being thankful.

Da Vinci Paint Co.:  Yellow Ochre, Hansa Yellow Medium, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
