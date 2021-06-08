For our prompt of “Chickadee” today, I sketched a couple of little ones on a branch. I’ve painted lots and lots of birds over the years, but this is the first time I’ve made this particular variety. That’s the fun bit about sketching birds, you can never run out of new birds to draw and paint! And though a particular type of bird may share similar characteristics with others of the same type, I always see unique personalities in each one. Or indeed, I tend to invent personalities in my imagination for every animal that I see during the day. Every squirrel, bunny, cat or dog that happens by usually ends up with an entire backstory that I imagine for them. This is something I’ve done since I was a child. I don’t simply imagine what it would be like if animals were human, I like to think they’ve actually got everything figured out way better than we do. In my animal dream world, there’s tons of empathy, acceptance and mutual respect that makes every day glow with endless happiness and hope!



This year has been a bit different for me as I’ve changed up my routine quite a lot. I’ve traded daily posts for daily time spent writing and sketching books, which of course, have animal stars. I announced that I was starting a new series a couple of months ago, when I first mentioned my Sketching Stuff Draw Upon A Time concept, and I’m notorious for waiting quite a long time before a second book appears to make a proper series. This time, however, with a bit more focus, I was able to change that up a bit. So, I’m thrilled to announce that the next book in my series, “One Little Dog” is now available in hardcover and paperback! I hope you’ll grab a copy and, if you do, please leave a review as those really help! (And tell anyone you know who might be interested as I’m still rubbish at self-promotion.) I know my dog Phineas wasn’t pleased that he is not the model for this particular character, but all of my efforts to abstract him looked more like a fox, thanks to his pointy ears and quizzical expressions. But, he was still an inspiration as always! (He insisted I write that).

And I’m super thrilled for next month when World Watercolor Month returns (the prompt list is already published on the main page if you’re curious)! I’ll be doing daily posts again all month long in July so I hope you’ll join me. I’ve always thought that Phineas also expected that I would create a month meant to celebrate him as well. Of all the animal dialogues I create in my head, his is the most robust. But this really is his season. As the sunlight hangs around longer these days, Philippe and I are now on constant door duty. Phineas wants to be outside in the sun and then back inside to cool off on a steady rotation all day long. I can’t really blame him as I’m rather the same when it comes to making up my mind as to exactly what I’d like to do next. I sometimes envy people who seem to have it all that figured out, but I’m equally thrilled that I can still manage to surprise myself. Though this is a busy time of year, I enjoy the longer days. It always feels like I get a little more time, even if there never really seems to be enough. And though I have dreams of all the things I’m going to create next, I continue to take time to experience each sunset with my little family, while we simply enjoy being together.

