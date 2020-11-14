For our prompt of “Stag” today, my mind drifted into a holiday mood, and so I ended up with a little reindeer. As a kid, I always loved the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and used to sing that song all of the time. It’s a lovely underdog story of trying to fit in and how, sometimes, the features that make us feel different are actually our most wonderful features of all. As a creative person, I grew up always feeling a bit different. My mind just worked in a way that wasn’t very common. I had wild ideas and even bigger dreams of what I’d like to do in the world. And, I’ve still not yet fulfilled all of the dreams of that little boy with big blue eyes, but there’s still time. Luckily, I’ve not really grown up yet, and I still believe with all of my heart that with a little creativity and lots of hope, anything at all is possible.



Indeed, another thing I tend to wish for a lot is more time. It seems so fleeting and there never seems to be enough time in the day to accomplish all that I would like to achieve. But, I’ve learned that taking just a bit of time to move projects forward means at least some will get completed one day. As a kid, I’d happily leap between projects and I never seemed to mind that some got left behind in my enthusiasm. Indeed, enthusiasm is one of the most important things to make something happen. So, if I find myself truly excited about doing something, it’s usually always worth chasing that path. It’s a happy path that I can skip down gleefully and I always find myself full of energy. When something feels a bit dull to me, I avoid that path as I know it’s not too likely that I’ll be able to see it through to completion anyway.

Though I can’t magically add more hours to the day, I can make the most of the ones I have. And most of all, I can keep imagining those crazy ideas that spin through my mind. It’s fun to explore possibilities whether they are real or simply imagined. Just like when I was a wide-eyed little boy singing holiday songs, I can still tap into that feeling when I try. It’s a state that reminds me of all of the things that sparkle with magic and light. And, as the glow of the holiday season heads my way, my heart is filled with thoughts of love and happiness. Tonight, I’ll enjoy another warm and wonderful evening with my husband and our finicky little dog. Perhaps we’ll light some candles as the sun disappears again, seemingly too soon. In that glow, I’ll be reminded once again that no idea is too crazy and magic is always just a wish away, as long as I keep dreaming those big dreams.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in