For our prompt of “Leaves” today, my mind drifted back to when I was a kid and used to climb the tree in my front yard. It branched out at a rather low level so I could sit in the little nook created at the bottom very easily. And if I were feeling a bit more brave, I could crawl up one of the large branches. I loved this higher, more daring view the most as you could see the entire neighborhood. Well, more than one house at least as everything looks much grander to a child. As much as I enjoy studying all of the little details found in life, I equally love studying the bigger picture. In truth, my entire career has been built upon the ability to see things from this holistic perspective. I love concepts and ideas and can spend countless hours exploring them in my mind. My art has yet to encapsulate most of these ideas as I’m still just dutifully sketching stuff so I can learn a little more each and every day. The reality is that with my 40 minutes a day average sketching time, even sketching daily means I’m only sketching full-time, which let’s say is a 40 hour work week, for a total 6 weeks each year. So I have so much to learn and practice still and I’m excited to do so as I take my tiny bit of time each day.

Life is indeed all a matter of perspective. Things viewed too closely can often distort our view. It’s very often best to take a few steps back, or indeed climb up a tree, to see things more clearly. The fun part is, this viewpoint is technically less clear. It’s a bit blurry, in fact, without all of the heavily defined edges and guardrails. It’s just a view of amazing possibility. I adore this blurry place as it’s where some of my best ideas have occurred. Being close to 50 years old, I no longer scale trees in order to find this unique vantage point. Though yes, there are people older than I who scale both trees and mountains, and I applaud them for doing so! Instead, I just let my mind drift and take me wherever it wants to go next. Most often, it’s actually my dreams at night that take me on the most extraordinary journey. I remember someone asking me in my dream once if I was a painter to which I replied, “I’m not really sure, I just love sketching stuff!” and then the next day I started a podcast and it became my own personal brand. It hadn’t even really occurred to me before that, but since Doodlewash is everyone’s brand, if I wanted to show up as only Charlie O., I needed my own branding for that purpose. Dreams are the most insightful things ever!

And indeed, this website was built upon the concept of including everyone in the world! No matter what specific technique you use, you’re welcome to use it here on this site. And thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the inspiring things you make and post right here on Doodlewash! Granted, the very idea of building a social network is perfectly crazy indeed when all the big guys already have that covered. But, Doodlewash is special in that it has a singular purpose. It’s here to simply encourage and inspire the making of daily art. It’s such a simple little idea, but let’s face it, making something each and every day can be rather tough. There are so many things we have to DO each day that making time for art can seem a bit overwhelming. So, I’m here to assure you that showing up to make something absolutely matters. And, thanks to my crazy dreams of starting a social community, I now have the data to prove it. By that, I mean the visual data of watching artists around the globe continue to get better and better at their craft. I’m in awe and humbled each and every day. Sometimes. I personally feel like I’ve just taken several steps backward on any given day. Yet, I keep coming back to learn and experience more. And I know that together, we’re all really only taking brilliant steps forward. It’s the beautiful perspective that comes from taking a moment to experience the sheer beauty of bird’s eye view.

