For Day Twenty-Seven of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Camouflage,” I made a little sketch of a chameleon blending in with some flowers. Or, at least some quick scribbles I made while thinking about colorful flowers. Though chameleons aren’t quite as capable of changing into any background they pass like we might see happen in cartoons, it’s a really fun thing to imagine. Indeed, as an introvert, it’s often a superpower that I wish I had at large gatherings. And chameleons are rather cute for a lizard in that they always seem to be smiling and have a positive and hopeful attitude, which is the best kind of all to have. I’ve been in a very happy mood this month with all of the excitement and celebration. I can’t believe we’re nearing the end again, and I hope that everyone participating is having blast as well! Oh, and I must mention that if you want any of the cool limited edition World Watercolor Month souvenirs (100% of proceeds goes to International Child Art Foundation), then be sure to shop now as those products will actually disappear on Sunday morning!



I’m typing quickly as today I’m bound and determined to be done a bit sooner than usual. The only deadline that I ever have is dinner and snacks, but I had a very light lunch and I’m totally starving now. My dog Phineas would appreciate that feeling as he acts like he’s totally starving most of the time. After cheating a bit on the weekends, the regular work week turns back into healthy food and very light portions. I’ve managed to lose 20 pounds over the last few months, which puts be back on track to where I was last year. The weird part is that I mostly seem to gain it all in my face. It’s like my head wants to be a balloon. So, now I guess you could say I’m a bit deflated, but in the best way possible. And though I still haven’t mastered the actual act of invisibility like my chameleon friend, there’s at least less of me to hide now.

Truly, as I show up each day now, I’m really running out of things to share. Not much has happened in the last 24 hours that warrants chatting about, but here I am again. Oh wait, there is something that’s totally unimportant, but super awesome all at the same time! I ordered wooden tv trays so that Philippe and I could enjoy our snacks in front of our big screen television. This reminded me of being a kid and enjoying a bowl of cereal while watching Saturday morning cartoons or eating a 3-course meal out of a little aluminum tray. It’s awesome! And they actually look very nice, though I wanted the metal kind with flowers on them. I knew Philippe would never go for that as he has more elevated food memories than I do. They’re made to fold and be put under the couch, but I have a feeling they’ll just sit out on a regular basis until company comes over. We’re just like that. When it comes to clutter around the house, we just treat it as though it’s all blending in.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

