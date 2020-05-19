Since I don’t enjoy sketching humans, for our prompt of “Blonde” today, we ended up with a freshly quaffed and colored afghan hound. There’s just something so awesome about these dogs and they all tend to look like famous actors from the 80’s to me. Back in 1925, Anita Loos popularized the idea that blonde women have a bit of an edge over others in her novel Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, featured a young blonde flapper during the Roaring Twenties. And when I was a kid, Rod Stewart had a song out proclaiming Blondes Have More Fun. He’d bounce around on stage with his own long blonde hair and it made it seem more like he was singing about himself instead. Indeed, it’s one of the oldest stereotypes out there and since I’m brunette, it doesn’t really apply to me at all. But, I can admit that sketching a luxuriously blond afghan hound was incredibly fun, with just the right touch of ridiculousness. Though, in the end, I doubt one’s hair color is remotely important in the ability to have fun, that’s entirely a reflection of one’s heart and soul.

I actually thought I wanted blond hair when I was first started high school. It just seemed like a lot of people had blond hair at that time as they spent days laying in the sun. Of course, being in the sun was considered cool and not something that would actually kill you. And yes, when I was in the sun, my brown hair lighten a bit, which was promising, and this could be enhanced with a product called Sun-In Hair Lightener Spray. What they failed to tell you was that lighter hair didn’t mean blonder hair and my Irish roots came charging forth leaving my hair a bright orange. This, combined with my ruddy reddish tan skin that never bronzed like it should made me look less sun-kissed and more like the sun had just beaten the crap out of me. Thankfully, I gave up quickly and just left well enough alone. I’ve no idea what life might have been like had that transformation gone more successfully, but I doubt I would have been any happier. I had fun no matter what and still live like that today.

Looking back, I didn’t really want to actually be someone different, but simply wanted to experience something different. My life has been ruled by my constant curiosity. It’s been such a wild ride because of this and I truly wouldn’t have it any other way. Often, I don’t even have any sort of goal in mind beyond just wanting to try something new. I think that’s a super fun way to live, but it does leave me bouncing all over the place much of the time. Beyond picturing myself differently in the current moment in time, I’ve also been known to fast forward and ponder a future me. Each time I do so, it’s never an older version of me doing exactly what I’m doing today. Instead, it’s me doing something surprising, yet inevitable. Something that could only happen after taking the steps of the journey that I’m on. And for me, it will always be about the journey. Taking steps forward and having a blast each and every one of those steps along the way. Which means I have to ultimately question whether it could possibly ever be true that blondes have more fun.

