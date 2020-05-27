For our prompt of “Sage” today, I sketched a bit of sage blooming. I love fresh herbs this time of year and though Philippe and I don’t have a proper yard, we have grown herbs in pots. I say that in the past tense as we haven’t done so in a couple of years since herbs seem to lack the ability to water themselves. Philippe has something delicious cooking right now in the InstaPot, but I’m not exactly sure what it is. I didn’t think I was hungry, but the smell of some yummy food cooking always makes me change my mind. That, and being in the presence of a donut. That also has the miraculous effect of changing my mind. But, fresh and healthy food is really quite appealing. And the smell of fresh herbs reminds me of all of the wonderfully simple things that nature has to offer. These days, I’m just sort of taking everything one day at a time, focusing on life’s simple pleasures and enjoy every little minute of it along the way.



Though indeed, I mentioned before that Philippe and I eat much lighter as the weather gets warmer, our dog Phineas is going on a bit of a diet. He had a vet appointment today and we discovered that he’s a touch overweight. So, Philippe spent the afternoon crunching numbers and determining the perfect portion for him going forward. Needless to say, Phineas will not be pleased. But he’s still a touch stoned as we have to give him a pill to help relax him on his annual appointment. While many hate going to the doctor, Phineas deplores it and lets his displeasure be known by turning into an unruly beast if not properly calmed first. It was actually curbside pickup because of social distancing, but a few minutes after Philippe was waiting in the car he got a call asking him to don a mask and come inside to help tame the monster. I only heard the story of the saga after the fact, and Phineas returned home perfectly pissed, but otherwise unfazed.

I really can’t blame him as I don’t like going to the doctor either. Last time I went my doctor told me that I “could lose tend pounds.” Not that I should lose weight, but offered up as a sort of mysterious idea of something I might love to try. There are lots of things I “could” do in life and most are far more pleasant than going on a diet. So, I just nodded and said, “yes, I could.” This seemed to placate the doctor though my response was as perfectly noncommittal as his suggestion. I’ve actually been at my goal weight many times in life, and it usually causes my mother to ask me if I’m sick and would like something to eat. Though I guess even if one is healthy, it’s always possible to be even healthier. I prefer to strike a nice balance in life instead. And I’m ready for all of the wonderful food that nature has in store for me in the coming months, and the beautiful sights like blooming sage.

