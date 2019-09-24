For our prompt of “Bowl” today, my mind leapt to jelly beans because a bowlful always makes me happy. Not that I eat an entire bowl, of course. In fact, we don’t have any type of candy at all at home. This is a good thing, I guess, in that it’s a just big empty calorie bomb, and I don’t have much will power when it comes to jelly beans. Though they don’t exist at home, they do sometimes at work, thanks to my clever ploy. When Philippe and I are shopping I can often get away with buying candy he’d never allow me to have with an earnest “it’s for my team at work!” This is quite true, in fact, but then I at least get to sample it. In truth, I really do just want to try it, but if I had a whole bowl to myself I’d try it until it was gone. I don’t like the idea of ever giving anything up, and as long as I keep everything in moderation, I won’t have to! My grandmother was eating jelly beans into her 90’s, so I figure I have a few more years of this simple pleasure to go. And, at only a handful of beans a month at most, it’s become a rare and magical treat indeed.

I like to tease Philippe for the things he doesn’t let me have, but I of course, I love him for the oversight. I might have my grandmother’s metabolism, but I lack her ironclad will power. I’ll cave at the first sight of a bowl of candy and dig in like a greedy child coming home on Halloween. But, that’s exactly what makes me love candy so much. I love feeling like a kid again and eating candy like an adult seems purposeless. I want to taste each little bean to find out the flavor! I want to bite the ends off of strawberry licorice and use it like a straw! I want to see how long I can suck on a lollipop before biting into it! These are the things that made candy more than sugar to me back when I was little and the same things that give it value for me today. And so, yep, only once a month these days, but I still indulge in a bit of candy. Each time, I’m transported back in time and it makes me feel young again, despite the wrinkles that continue to pop up on my face. I don’t care about those, but despite them, there’s no way I’ll ever let myself truly grow up.

As many of you know who’ve been reading along for awhile now, I adore autumn. Not just for the colder weather, but for all of the treats lie ahead! From the bits of Halloween candy that appear at work to the Thanksgiving feast that Philippe recreates even though he never celebrated this holiday before, to the rarest foods that only appear each year for us at Christmas. From savory to sweet, it’s an amazing time! But like most things in life, it’s more about the lovely traditions that reappear to remind me that life is blissfully cyclical. There’s not some long and always different path to some final end, but a lovely series of cycles that repeat themselves in beautifully unique ways. As much as I love and crave new things, I find my footing in the love of these annual rituals. They’re a reminder that no matter how much things change and shift in this world as it charges into the future, there are so many things that still connect us with our past. Bits of memories that blur, fade, and then reappear at just the right moment, like candy in a bowl.

