For our final prompt of “Sunrise” this month, I made a quick little doodle of a rooster and then sort of made up a fast and loose background of what I remember from my childhood times on the farm. It’s more the feeling than any specific scene, but those early mornings there are some of my favorite memories. Though, I never liked getting up early as a kid, unless it was Christmas or I was spending time on my grandparent’s farm. Each day there felt magical and I was so excited to start a fresh new day. And, as we complete our November challenge, I’m excited for a fresh new month as well! So, I hope you’ll join me for the December Art Challenge and keep right on sketching and painting lovely things each day! As many of you know, I’m a huge fan of the month of December as I like to count down the days until Christmas like when I was a kid so I’m looking forward to the days ahead!



Today, I was back to work after being in vacation mode almost all of last week. It was definitely like waking up too early in the morning as it took my brain quite a bit longer to shift gears. And, I’m still a bit behind on things that I saved until today, but slowly starting to get caught up on everything again. It was one of those frenetic days where I was in a blur of motion and ended it just hoping that most things got completed along the way. Now, I’m typing like a crazy person so I can finish this post and enjoy a tiny bit of down time with Philippe. Well, and our dog Phineas, of course, but he’s currently intent on watching Philippe as he makes a little snack for us. Philippe was making dough earlier and I asked him what he was creating and he said he was just playing. He just put it in the dough in a skillet with oil and then served me some. I asked what was and he said, “I don’t know, some sort of Turkish bread?” He cooks like I doodle, apparently, but it was absolutely delicious!

To be truthful, I can’t believe that’s it’s already time for December to begin tomorrow. I always feel a bit like the month sneaks up on me each year, but this year it was sneakier than ever. It’s been a very different year indeed as most of it was spent living through a pandemic. Time became a very strange thing as we spent so much of it at home and not many other places at all. I won’t be able to visit my family this year on either continent, but I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to do so next year at some point. For now, I’m just happy that we’re all healthy and ready to enjoy another holiday season. I want each day to pass by slowly so I can enjoy it properly, but I’m rather sure that won’t happen. My favorite month flies by each year and I’m soon saying a fond farewell. Even so, I’m totally ready for the countdown to begin at the break of dawn.

