My name is Brian Tucker, and I live in Kent in the United Kingdom. I have been painting watercolours for many years, but since retiring I have been lucky enough to have had the time paint a lot more and that has, and still does give me a lot of pleasure.

York Saint-Paul de Vence Siena

It all started on a beach in Cornwall over 30 years ago when after building the sandcastles ,swimming, and playing games I had some quiet time while our children played and so I bought myself a little sketch book. The following year, I bought some watercolours and I was off on a wonderful journey! I love painting in two main styles: pen and wash, and larger more formal watercolours.



Mauritius Fayence in Provence

I worked in Aerospace for nearly 40 years on projects like Concorde, Boeing 747, 777 and many others. I really enjoyed my work and I travelled very extensively, especially to the United States. Wherever I would travel, I took the sketch book, and some paints and brushes, and in quiet moments produced some sketches and took photos to be used for future artworks.

Peggy’s Cove Yosemite

On holidays I would always send email postcards, although early on they were real postcards painted and posted. People did and still do like to get them. It’s something I would really recommend. Some friends have even collected them!

About ten years ago, I decided to start thinking of my watercolours as records of our travels and then the title “Travels With A Brush” originated. But what to do with all these watercolours and sketchbooks?

Saint-Paul de Vence Horsmonden, Kent in Winter

One day, I came across the idea of a blog. I had not been aware of them, so decided to have a go. It turned out easier than I thought using WordPress, which I still use as it works so well. I always had taken photos of every watercolour and that helped me get started with the blog which has and is still all about our worldwide travels. So documenting our travels and writing a few words to go with the watercolours has become a very regular thing for me and given me a “gallery” for my artworks.

Burnham Market in Norfolk Fair Head in Northern Ireland

As many paintings were away from my home studio, I used and still do Arches glue edged blocks of watercolour paper, mostly 140 lb in various sizes, in NOT and Rough textures. They are expensive but are really nice to work on and don’t need stretching.

Barges at Oare in Kent The Mountains of Mourne in Northern Ireland

I prefer Daniel Smith and other high quality watercolour paints and use small folding palettes from Kem Bromley where I buy most of my materials. For the pen and wash sketches, I like to use Micron pens in various thicknesses and I really like Escoda watercolour brushes, mainly synthetic as they hold their point very well. I enjoy using the travel brushes as well as large calligraphy style brushes for larger areas.

I have been lucky enough to go on two watercolour courses in the past few years. One with Victoria Predshenko, a brilliant Russian painter with a very unique style, and the second one with Herman Pekel. Herman is a great Australian painter and watercolourist whose work is amazing. He is also a great teacher. That was in Norfolk, where the coast is great and the big, big skies and great scenery are just crying out to be painted.

I get great pleasure if someone would like one of my artworks as a reminder of a favourite place or holiday and so I do sell a few paintings using Artfinder and also directly. This is very satisfying as it also funds all of my materials too!

I have learnt not to be shy about putting work online and letting people see it. I know I am not a great watercolour painter, but even so, people are very interested in this medium and the works I produce. It’s been a good lesson to learn.

Bluebells in Kent Horsmonden in Kent

I very much admire watercolour painters of the past such as Edward Seago and Edmund Wesson, as well as contemporary ones like Alvarado Castagnet, Herman Pekel, and Joseph Zbukvic. We all have so much to learn from them and others!

But the really big thing is to enjoy your time painting, get lost and absorbed by it and be overjoyed when that mistake with the paint turns out to be a magical mark! Enjoy watercolour, I really do!

Brian Tucker

