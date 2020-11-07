For our prompt of “Coat” today, my mind first went to that scene in the movie A Christmas Story. The one where the mother sort of overdoes it when preparing the kid to go out in the cold and he can’t even put his arms down. This scene always made me giggle. So, we have mouse mom prepping her little one to go outside and play in the snow. I don’t remember my own mother actually helping me into my winter clothes, but I do remember her shouting, “bundle up!” each time I insisted on going outside. As an adult, a cold day can just seem incredibly cold. But, as a kid I would trudge through the snow for hours in my boots and never seem to even notice the bitter weather. It’s probably because I was having too much fun to notice. Perhaps, if I played in the snow today, I’d feel much differently about it. Anything can be wonderful again when you remember back to why you once loved it in the first place.
Actually, it’s not remotely cold here today, nor is it snowing. It was warm enough earlier for me to go a on walk with my dog Phineas just wearing a t-shirt. I was wearing the shirt, to be clear, Phineas prefers to walk through the neighborhood completely naked. Something, that would not be quite as acceptable were I to try it myself. But with the warmer weather, Phineas wanted to explore more and so we had a bit longer walk than usual which was lovely. It was a fantastic day indeed! I thought I’d have more time to sketch, but found myself doing a myriad of things again and then realizing I needed to make a quick doodle before the evening was upon me. I’ve found that sketching without any references, like this one, is super fun. Also, I’ve realized that mice are the only thing I seem to be able to pose easily from memory, so that’s the explanation for the recent mouse parade. I rather enjoy sketching them, and it’s equally good to practice one thing for a time rather than skip all over the place as I normally do.
Tonight, we’re getting together with a couple of friends for an outdoor gathering and so I’m thankful for the unseasonably warm weather. Soon, it will just be Philippe, Phineas and I hiding indoors once more. Yet, I’m still happy for the days ahead and cold nights in front of the fireplace. We only have a gas fireplace now which is not quite the same as the crackling wood fire of my youth. I remember gathering around that fireplace as a family when I was little during the holiday season. It was a lovely time, and a wonderful break from just sitting in front of the television. My mom would crochet, while I’d read a book next to a kerosene lamp. It was magical and I still remember those moments. Like most amazing moments, they didn’t happen all of the time. And though I may not spend the winter months rolling down the hill in the snow these days, each time I go out, I can still remember my mother reminding me to bundle up!
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Benzimida Orange, Pthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book.
Fantastic Charlie! Hope that you enjoy gathering with friends. We got out and did some yard work this afternoon, in short sleeves which is a pleasant surprise this time of year. I did a little art. Tomorrow we are venturing out to visit the two daughters and grandchildren which we haven’t seen since Christmas. They all live in New Hampshire but it hasn’t been save to visit. Like you we have been video chatting.
Adorable, Charlie! I do remember those bundled up days and spending hours skating on the local pond in the winter. One of the reasons it was so bearable was the cup of hot chocolate that was waiting when I got home. And I don’t think it was necessarily the chocolate but the love put into making the hot chocolate and the bundling that made the difference.
Kids enjoy weather so much more than adults. They don’t have to worry about getting to work or the store or getting kids to school. Or having kids at home unexpectedly. Hmmmm. Sounds like our current situation. Let’s hope that melts away soon, just like winter snow!
Cozy story Charlie, and cozier sketch.
Brings memories to the fore of wrapping up in this weather, in Autumn playing with and studying all the leaves, their colours. 🍁🍂Brown’s, golds, reds, oranges.
Oh lucky you Charlie! A gathering and great weather to enjoy Phineas time! It’s freezing here at the edge of the world, it rained intermittently, and I had to put on capris and a short sleeve shirt😄😁😆-yeah, I know, it’s in the 60s. The looow
60’s! I still remember my mom saying the same thing! Never know when an unseasonable cold snap could happen before you get out of school. I love the mice, you know I adore them! Funny thing I just spent half an hour talking to my mom about our family’s misadventures with mice! OMGOSH I thought it was just me! I have mousie stories now!✋😁
Hi, Charlie! Such wonderful memories. I would love to sit in front of a beautiful fire. Of course, a fire in our temperatures would lead to dehydration and maybe some weight loss. It would be a sweat lodge. I guess I am like Monster and Phineas, we don’t like clunky clothes. I refused to say that I like being “naked” like them because people might think that I am a nudist. No one needs that image. haha haha 😂😂😂 I remember when I was a kid, my mother making me wear turtle necks and sweaters. I felt like Monster with his collar: I wanted to fall to the ground limp and refuse to move. I HATED Winter clothes. I still hate Winter clothes. Since we don’t get real Winter, I never got used to it. I don’t even own a coat! BUT I do think that visiting somewhere like snowy Colorado or New England, would be fabulous! I think it looks beautiful and I KNOW that I would go crazy in the snow, rolling around. That would be fabulous…..for a few days…..and then I want to hop on a plane and go back to my shorts, flip-flops, and tanning. haha haha 😂😂😂 Super sweet memories and painting, Charlie! Have a wonderful evening. 🌌🌃🌆
I love that movie where the kid falls on his back and can’t get up because he’s wearing too much. Turtling they called it!
It was a great day here too! I keep reminding myself not to get used to it because the cold will be back! I it’s great not wearing a coat in Move!
Nice doodle Charlie. I love to wrap up warm in the winter. Even commuting to work I look forward to the time of year when I can get my winter cycling clothes out.
Lovely!