For our optional World Watercolor Month of “Organic,” I immediately thought of vegetables and then I ended up with a fast and loose little doodlewash of a vegetable garden being raided by rabbits. Which, as I look at it now, seems more appropriate for spring, but I figure a tiny touch of spring in the middle of summer is a lovely thing indeed. Also, I just have rabbits on the brain because, this year at least, there have been so many hopping around where I live. Thankfully, we don’t have a garden for them to pillage, so Philippe and I can simply enjoy their cuteness. As is rather obvious by this point in the story, I adore animals. While I know one doesn’t want a rabbit chomping its way through a row of carrots, I just find them so adorable. And I’ve always adored The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter. I don’t have her mad skills and insane genius when it comes to my own sketches, but she’s an inspiration, nonetheless. And I’m inspired to sketch quickly and a bit more organically from those amazing illustrators who have come before me. I often try to nail down every detail and yet those masters remind me to simply stop, tell the story, and just create a satisfying illusion.



That’s pretty much how I approach my art. I don’t aspire to make something that will change the world, I simply hope to positively affect it. I’ll always share my whimsical little doodle for the day and hope that by its very appearance it will add just a bit of happiness and hope to the world. Our world is under a lot of challenges now, and I personally don’t know how to fix all of them. What I DO know is how to sketch a little happy. While I’m quite sure this doesn’t make me a “serious” artist, I hope that what I submit to the world is always full of hope. And, I don’t want to be serious since I think humor is the very breathe of life. It’s what my inner child wants to share. There’s lot of debates one can enter, but I’ve always chosen the absolutes. Those spaces in our world where there’s no debate at all. Bunnies are cute, and yeah, they sometimes tear up gardens. But, life is always amazing when we just adore what happens organically.

And yay, it’s time for another little bonus giveaway, because getting treats is a fabulous thing indeed! These are only for US/Canada so if you’re somewhere else, please be sure to check out this month’s International Giveaways by clicking here (three new giveaways launched today)! If you are in US/Canada and would like to try a Winsor & Newton fineliner (assorted colors) and have NOT been told you’ve won any free sample yet this month, then this one is for you! I have 10 to give away. Yeah, I’m always trying to make sure more people get some fun free stuff! So, if this sounds like you, just add the phrase, “I want a fineliner!” to your comment below. The first ten people (in US/Canada) who add the phrase and have never yet won this month, will get one! My sincere hope is that everyone feels pure joy during World Watercolor Month! And in life in general. Each day is a chance to play and enjoy the beauty of our often inexplicable world, like bunnies in the garden.

