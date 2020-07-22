For our optional World Watercolor Month of “Organic,” I immediately thought of vegetables and then I ended up with a fast and loose little doodlewash of a vegetable garden being raided by rabbits. Which, as I look at it now, seems more appropriate for spring, but I figure a tiny touch of spring in the middle of summer is a lovely thing indeed. Also, I just have rabbits on the brain because, this year at least, there have been so many hopping around where I live. Thankfully, we don’t have a garden for them to pillage, so Philippe and I can simply enjoy their cuteness. As is rather obvious by this point in the story, I adore animals. While I know one doesn’t want a rabbit chomping its way through a row of carrots, I just find them so adorable. And I’ve always adored The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter. I don’t have her mad skills and insane genius when it comes to my own sketches, but she’s an inspiration, nonetheless. And I’m inspired to sketch quickly and a bit more organically from those amazing illustrators who have come before me. I often try to nail down every detail and yet those masters remind me to simply stop, tell the story, and just create a satisfying illusion.
That’s pretty much how I approach my art. I don’t aspire to make something that will change the world, I simply hope to positively affect it. I’ll always share my whimsical little doodle for the day and hope that by its very appearance it will add just a bit of happiness and hope to the world. Our world is under a lot of challenges now, and I personally don’t know how to fix all of them. What I DO know is how to sketch a little happy. While I’m quite sure this doesn’t make me a “serious” artist, I hope that what I submit to the world is always full of hope. And, I don’t want to be serious since I think humor is the very breathe of life. It’s what my inner child wants to share. There’s lot of debates one can enter, but I’ve always chosen the absolutes. Those spaces in our world where there’s no debate at all. Bunnies are cute, and yeah, they sometimes tear up gardens. But, life is always amazing when we just adore what happens organically.
And yay, it’s time for another little bonus giveaway, because getting treats is a fabulous thing indeed! These are only for US/Canada so if you’re somewhere else, please be sure to check out this month’s International Giveaways by clicking here (three new giveaways launched today)! If you are in US/Canada and would like to try a Winsor & Newton fineliner (assorted colors) and have NOT been told you’ve won any free sample yet this month, then this one is for you! I have 10 to give away. Yeah, I’m always trying to make sure more people get some fun free stuff! So, if this sounds like you, just add the phrase, “I want a fineliner!” to your comment below. The first ten people (in US/Canada) who add the phrase and have never yet won this month, will get one! My sincere hope is that everyone feels pure joy during World Watercolor Month! And in life in general. Each day is a chance to play and enjoy the beauty of our often inexplicable world, like bunnies in the garden.
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Vermilion, Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Fascinante, me gusto mucho, me gusta el colorido que entregas en tus acuarelas
Don’t recall if I’ve won, so I want a fineliner! That aside, I do love your bunnies.
It is a crazy world, and we have to be constantly looking for the good things. A diet of gratitude will do even more for our health than a weight-loss diet!
We have rabbits! Today I went out to water and found about half my parsley plants had been nipped off! Rabbits! I watered everything and am happy to report that I have two tomatoes getting ripe! Can’t wait.
Love bunnies…but the local hares would eat my entire garden in one night if I didn’t fence them out! I want a fineliner. Thank you for your beautiful and inspirational paintings.
Hi Charlie, I want a fineliner! I love your sketches! I like to work fast too and I am fine in my sketches but when it comes to painting those on a painting page, oops. Take care and stay well! PS: you forgot to mention sweets.
Hi again Charlie, no I have never won anything here.
Fantastic bunnies Charlie! I’ve been seeing a new one in our yard lately. Generally they are cotton tails which are mostly gray but this little guy/gal is mostly a lighter brown. I’m always happy to see them as foxes live around us too. The deer have been brave this year and are eating all the hostas even next to the front of our house. Likely they have been looking in the windows and watching TV with my husband in the middle of the night.😉
Love the bunnies. Yes your whimsical doodles do bring happiness to the world – certainly to my world. 🙂
Oh I love the Beatrix Potter vibe! I would love a fineliner
Beautiful bunnies! Charlie, I think you underestimate how your art can touch the world. What’s that saying about not being everything to the world, but you may be the world to someone. I am sure that there are people who are touched by your art. It may bring them hope needed to make it through the day or serve as a reminder that things will get better; that we DO have a future when this pandemic is over. There are people locked away at home, who feel like they are on a deserted island. The joy that you feel in your sketches and paintings come from the calling that the Lord has placed on you to bring hope and inspiration to a dark and hurting world. He gave you that talent and calling to bring hope to a hurting people. Don’t underestimate how He can use you and your talent.
Wonderful 🥰
Charlie, when I enter giveaways (and when my friend enters using my link) we never get confirmations. This happened with the last 6 giveaways.
P.S. Thank you for hugging Phineas for me. I felt it all the way over here. 😊 Monster used to get very offended and growl if you asked him if he had fleas or if he had stinky “patas ” (feet). 🐕🐕🐕
Fabulous sketch!
Charlie, I want a fine liner! But more than that I hope you see my comment from Instagram on the bunnies. Hilariously I hadn’t read your post yet! I have yet to believe rabbits don’t wear clothes when I’m not paying attention!
ps Please🐇🐰
Great doodle Charlie. I love the Beatrix Potter stories. Back in the early 70’s they made a movie which was a ballet version of the stories. My brother and I went to see it. I was 12, my brother 9.Neither of us enjoyed it.
There baaaaaack! LOL. So cute.