For our prompt of “Bubbles” today, it made me think of being a kid again and how much fun it was to chase after soap bubbles and pop them. In truth, even as an adult, I would run around in circles popping bubbles with my nieces and nephews when they were young. Sometimes people say things like “Sorry to burst your bubble, but…” which means they’re about to tell you that something you believe is actually wrong or they don’t believe you can succeed in something you’re about to try. Being a born dreamer, I’ve been told this quite a lot in my life. I have big ideas that do seem a touch impossible to make happen. But, each time someone has doubted me in my life, it’s not always because I’m living in my own bubble. I’m often quite aware when my ideas get a bit crazy and improbable. But, very few things we dream are ever truly impossible. Some just take a bit more effort to make happen. And we should never be limited by someone else’s lack of imagination.

Once, many years ago now, back when I was doing theatre, I had someone tell me that I wasn’t going to get the part I wanted. “I hate to burst your bubble,” he said, “but you’re not right for that role.” This is always an interesting choice of words, because people who talk like this actually rather love telling someone these things. They don’t hate it at all. The comment was delivered with the usual smug sureness and I have to admit that it caused me to doubt myself for a moment. This was a fellow actor, indeed, but he wasn’t even auditioning for this particular show. So, it made me question whether or not he might be right. This is the part of the story where one might expect that I simply ignored him and went on to grab the role I wanted. That’s not what happened. I realized that my youthful and giggling demeanor wasn’t a great fit for this character who was a bit older than I was. So, I went to the audition “in character” and stayed that way until I left. And, I didn’t get the part. Turns out I still looked a bit too young. But, I got the part of the younger brother and was named the understudy for the lead role.

What I’ve learned is that it’s good to step outside my own bubble sometimes and see myself how others see me. And rather than simply ignore someone when they try to pop it, I listen to what they have to say. I’ve learned so much by taking a moment to listen to views that didn’t match my own. Sometimes they change my mind, and other times they galvanize my original opinion. But, I think it’s important to know when I’m actually living a dream or simply living safely inside of one. For my own part, I do try to change people’s minds on occasion. Often, I’ll hear people say that they can’t draw or paint at all, or that they just aren’t very talented. In my heart, I don’t believe this to be possible. I’ve not seen one person who takes on one of my monthly challenges who didn’t show improvement by the end. The trouble is, they can’t always see what I see. So, it’s become my mission to reach as many people as possible and build a community that inspires each other. Together, we can make a difference in the world, proving that anyone, anywhere has the talent and creativity to make the art they choose, while happily bursting bubbles.

