Busy As A Bee

For our prompt of “Daisy” today, I doodled a daisy flower being visited by a couple of bees. Outside my front door there’s a cluster of flowers and I’m always fascinated watching all of the bees hovering around each individual flower and darting off to the next. I was standing there waiting for my dog Phineas to finish claiming a small tree as his own, when I could feel him tugging on the leash. Apparently, I was so enraptured by the bees, I’d been standing in one place too long and it was time to move on. While I tend to think I often lack focus, there are times when I focus so much on something that everything else starts to disappear. This was unacceptable to Phineas, of course, as he always wants to be the center of attention. But, that moment I spent lost in the sight of bees working away made me feel a kindred connection. I can often be found darting from one thing to the next, but it’s always part of a grander goal. To make something wonderful happen.



Today, I spoke to an illustration class at the Kansas City Art Institute. I was asked to tell the story of my career, which has been quite a wild ride, filled with ever-changing roads and opportunities. I figured I would just go in order of the events, such as they were, and tell the story chronologically. While creating the presentation, I realized that what had seemed perfectly incongruous and sometimes strange in the decisions I made along the way, all made a sort of sense somehow in the end. I learned that I’ve said “yes” most of the time and while actively seeking specific opportunities, I’ve always kept an open mind. This meant that I never quite did what I set out to do, but I always managed to find something that moved my story forward in an interesting way. I just turned to that next blank page and started again. My life has always been about “Sketching Stuff,” facing down those next blank pages and filling them with bits of creative imagining.

It was fun to share my story and I hope everyone enjoyed it. It’s admittedly strange to flash your whole life in front of someone else’s eyes. But mixed in all of those various jobs and choices, were my favorite parts of my story that had nothing to do with work. About that incredible moment when I met a beautiful man from France and how we managed to come together. How this same man arrived as a PhD scientist working in a lab only to become a marketing designer, photographer, and videographer instead. I’m so proud of both of us. And it’s a comfort to know we’re never completely defined by the choices we make, we’re simply whoever we are in this moment. In that next moment, we can still become whatever we can dream up. When we follow our passions, we make the world a sweeter place to live. So, I’ll keep right on darting from one flower to the next, building to something grand in the distance, forever hopeful, and always busy as a bee.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

