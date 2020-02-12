For our prompt of “Bees” today, I chose to sketch a couple of them zooming toward some hollyhocks. There’s a common phrase of “busy bee” used to describe someone who is always doing a lot of different things and keeping themselves occupied. This is a phrase that could be used at times to describe me as well, but not all of the time. It strikes me that I go through busy bee phases, often taking on a new project with relish and excitement. But then later, a second attribute kicks in and I’m just a lazy bee or whatever the exact opposite would be called. But, for me, it’s all just a matter of balance. Discovering that perfect blend of doing too much and doing too little, whenever it matters most. So, unlike bees, I like to take it easy sometimes and focus on nothing at all. I’m quite sure this wouldn’t be acceptable in a hive, but I’ve never had a hive mentality. I just do my own thing and enjoy life in the way that works best for me. It’s really a wonderful way to live indeed!

I’ve had so many moments on my own art journey where I almost did something because it was what everyone usually does next. It just seemed like the only option sometimes. But, each time, I stopped and considered what I actually wanted to do next and it didn’t quite line up in the exact same way. In truth, I’m taking my time, letting each next thing lead me onward and taking those moments to rest when I need them. And, I always want to be sure I’m following my heart and not some kind of template that doesn’t suit me. This actually applies to just living life in general. I’ve live my entire life this way. Starting down some path that seemed like the right one because that’s where the hive was heading next. It had to be the next logical step. And, in truth, maybe it was. But, I’ve been known to be a bit illogical in my choices. Probably because they’ve always been emotionally driven. I DO what I feel is right, not what I think is right. It’s how I’ve always traveled through this crazy path of life and I love all of the choices I’ve made.

And yeah, my life is sort of dull and not particularly exciting to some. It’s a world of ordinary moments that I’ve built precisely because I’ve learned that those are actually my favorite. Like tonight, when while I’m typing this, Philippe was wondering what to watch on television. I told him to watch one of his documentaries first and then I’ll join in after I’ve finished posting and watch a silly comedy we’ve been enjoying. He smiled at the idea, no doubt thinking that’s exactly what he wanted to do in the first place. I asked him what documentary was happening tonight and when he told me, I misunderstood. It first sounded liked he was going to watch a documentary on “gender” which would certainly reveal lots of interesting information. I was rather impressed and a bit disappointed, because so many of his stories are expos into more mundane things. I said, “Wow! Gender!” to which he replied, “No, ginger, like the root?” And suddenly my world was right again. My husband is now watching an hour long documentary on ginger root, and it just makes me smile. In many ways, I think I’d miss just how important these moments are, if we were both always living life like a couple of busy bees.

