For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt today of “Free,” a million things came to mind. Indeed, this one could be just about anything at all which is sometimes a bit challenging. Though it’s been super fun to see how everyone who’s using them has been interpreting these. For some reason that I can’t possibly understand, the first thing that came to mind was an old Goldie Hawn movie called Butterflies Are Free. So I decided to sketch a butterfly and then thought adding a little hummingbird might be fun. Either they’re going to happily share that flower or things are going to get a bit crazy. In truth, I just felt like using lots of bold color so this made for an easy way to do so. Well, mixing them, at least, since I only used 5 colors. It’s equally worth noting that Butterfly and Hummingbird Day is on October 3rd, so you can mark your calendars now for that. And I think it’s quite lovely that this lovely little pollinators get their own special day to celebrate.
As many of you know, when I first started out I would often use these celebration days as my prompt. After sketching through weeks of days like this, I got the idea that watercolor should have it’s own official celebration as well, and it actually happened. July is now and forever officially World Watercolor Month and I couldn’t be more pleased about that. I’m not sure any other type of official celebration produces this much incredible art in a rather short time period. Though I did see a lot of paintings paying homage when it came to Ice Cream Day. Yet, I couldn’t be sure if that wasn’t somehow linked since that celebration day takes place on July 19th. So, it makes my heart smile with glee to know that after five years, this month just keeps growing and growing with artists and watercolors. It’s fun to look back and remember that I never had a clue this is where things might end up. That’s wonderful thing about simply pursuing a passion rather than a goal. Whatever comes next is anyone’s guess, but it’s always guaranteed to be full of surprises!
Tonight, when I went upstairs to scan my little sketch for the day, Philippe was watching a video on YouTube. There was a young woman in full hair, makeup, and dress looking like she just stepped out of the 1950’s. What made me giggle was that he was watching her defrost a refrigerator. Yep, that was actually happening. Apparently, her passion was what’s now considered “vintage” appliances and products. I figured that this word also applies to fine wine so it should always be taken as a compliment for those old enough to remember such things. Even as I was giggling at such an odd subject matter for a video, I found myself watching it along with him. The thing is, when someone who’s truly authentic shares their true passion, it’s rather compelling, no matter what that passion might be. So, I hope that if there’s anyone out there a bit shy about sharing what you’re making this month that you’ll go ahead and DO it! It’s a month to be happy, confident and free, like butterflies and hummingbirds.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Opus (Vivid Pink), Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Gorgeous Charlie! The milkweed is in bloom next to our driveway so I’m hoping to see a monarch or two. So far just a big bumblebee.
You must have been in our garden this spring – it was bursting with Monarch butterflies and hummingbirds. Hubby planted flowers they love. Two of the Monarch chrysalises hatched and the butterflies keep coming home to visit. So your Doodlewash is completely believable – and beautiful!
Aweeeeeeeeeeee so gorgeous!!!!!!! Sounds like a fun video. I too love to see others who are freely being who they are. Its a beautiful thing to see. 🙂
Beautiful,Charlie!! I love watchinthe butterflies in our yard!!
Butterflies are free! I haven’t thought of that movie in years. I liked Laugh In, even though it probably lead to the cancellation of classic Star Trek. The third season was scheduled for Monday 8 PM, but Rowan and Martin wanted the time spot at the last minute, so Star Trek ended up at 10 PM Friday nights – the dead zone. I was devastated when the show was cancelled! But it’s kind of wonderful, leading to conversations that start out with Goldie Hawn and end up with Star Trek!
Beautiful!
From one vintage watercolor friend to another not-quite-as-vintage watercolor friend, your Doodlewash is just lovely, Charlie. I look back at when I was “showcased” on Doodlewash and how proud I was of those simple creations, and how humbled I was to be featured. My, how I’ve leaned and my art has grown since then, which came from encouragement of your community and practice. Thank you! Everyone, no matter your skill level, take the leap and be featured – step on up!! We are a great group of people at every level. Thanks for so many kind words and connections, Charlie! 🥰😘 🎨
Ok, my hummers and monarchs seem to bump each other mid air around the lantana and aloes in bloom! And I thought mine were just kind of aggro or uncoordinated ;-D
ps hummingbird and butterfly day is my birthday!
There are loads of monarch butterflies around here right now. They must like the heat. My goodness it’s been hot here. Then we had a quick thunderstorm and when it was gone there was a double rainbow and a glorious sunset and the fireflies were rising from the grass as if spurred in by the lightning. All I did was paint three plaid pears. 😂
Just gorgeous!
Beautiful. What a lovely start into my day (here in Israel).
Oh, to only know what these two are discussing! So charming! Good thing I wasn’t drinking anything when you shared your freezer defrosting video. I would have spit it across the room. Hahaha! I used to have to defrost my freezer in my old apartment. Hated every minute of it. Ahhh modern conveniences! Why was Phillippe watching that video anyway????? Tee hee!