For our prompt of “Camera” today, I ended up with a sketch of two mice with a vintage camera. One mouse is happy in front of the camera and the other is a bit camera shy. I’m more like the latter mouse, but I am making a rare video appearance at the ArtWork summit that starts at the end of the week, so I hope you’ll join me there! And indeed, it’s been quite a few years since a camera was a standalone object and not simply an app on a smartphone, but I’ve always loved the look of these older cameras. Indeed, much of the allure of vintage objects is that they are much more interesting and ornate than their modern counterparts. I own a couple of these cameras, and had to stop myself from buying more. I tend to turn into a collector rather easily when it comes to things I enjoy and have to stop myself before I end up a hoarder. But it’s nice to have things that connect to the past as the world keeps on zooming forward.



I had the day off today, so I’ve been watching musicals and sketching between moments of just being generally lazy. The weather is cold and wet here, which is to say the gray sky has just sort of been spitting all day. It’s been a few days since the sun has made an appearance and I realize now that I’m rather missing it. I think tomorrow it will return, which will be a lovely thing indeed. Philippe will be cooking much of the day tomorrow so the house will be filled with fantastic smells that will drive both the dog and I completely crazy all day long. But, I’m super excited for the festivities tomorrow. We always take pictures of our plate of food before we eat it each year as it feels like such an event. That said, we’ll also take pictures of any everyday plate of food if Philippe gets inspired to plate it like we’re in a restaurant.

I love having all of those photos of food to look through and remember the magical moments of holidays past. Recently, one of my friends sent me a photo of the two of us a decade ago with the note, “wow, look how young we looked.” This, of course, comes with the implication that we no longer look quite that young today. So, yeah, photos of food are often even better! Though I may not look as young or indeed as thin as I did a decade ago, I still feel just as young and that’s what really counts. Indeed, this time of year, I get even younger as my eyes enjoy the sparkling holiday season and my heart fills with love. Indeed, I never see myself unless I’m looking in a mirror so images of me aren’t really what I remember anyway. So, I always know I’ll have lots of photos of food, Philippe and our dog Phineas to remember these precious moments, even if I’m a touch camera shy.

