For our prompt of “Candy” today, I ended up with a sketch of a little mouse sliding down some holiday ribbon candy. In my family, this type of candy was really just decoration and I don’t even remember actually eating any of it. But, it’s colorful and festive and always makes me smile. There are so many wonderful and special traditions that appear this month that have been happening for so many years now. I think that’s what I love most about this season. It’s filled with more color and light than any other time of year. My inner child gets to come out to play in ways that never quite compare to all of the other days. As much as I try to hold on to this feeling all year long, the sparkle that I feel during this month is truly unique and special. A flood of memories from past holidays comes back to join all of the new memories. It’s like stepping inside a snow globe filled with only magic and love.



There have been a few more little gifts that have arrived for Philippe. A couple of them that I thought were perfectly silly and ridiculous when I ordered them are actually much cooler than I expected. So, I’m excited to give them to him on Christmas Eve. He has a few surprises in store for me as well. I can always tell because, a few times now, he’s rushed a package upstairs to his closet as though the mere glimpse of the box on my part would give too much away. This is also why he will only wrap my gifts on Christmas Eve and then set them out at the last possible moment. He really needn’t worry. I’m terrible when it comes to guessing what’s inside. Which, as it turns out, is a rather wonderful thing in itself because I’m always perfectly surprised every time. It can really be anything at all inside since I really just love opening gifts.

Though I don’t have much to report that’s particularly new. Tonight, we’ll just be doing the same thing we do each night of the month. Philippe will have some sort of magic trick to perform for me from our French countdown calendar. There was one trick that was too difficult to learn in one sitting so he still has to figure that one out and perform it for me. I think he might have forgotten, but I haven’t, so I’ll be reminding him soon enough. It’s such a cozy time of year. Even though it gets much colder in January, we don’t have the luxury of sleeping in and staying warm in bed each day. We’re both off work this entire week ahead so each day can be as slow and lazy as we like. That’s one of the most wonderful gifts of the season. A time to relax and enjoy each moment properly, while reflecting on beautiful memories of candy ribbons.

