For our prompt of “Macro” today, a first thought of macro photography, but then a magnifying glass jumped to mind so we have a cat interrogating a mouse. A cat and mouse game is an idea that dates way back to 1675 and means “a contrived action involving constant pursuit, near captures, and repeated escapes.” There are many fun stories with this sort of approach, but my favorite were the cartoons I enjoyed as a kid. Some included a literal cat and mouse like Tom & Jerry, but one of my favorite versions of the game was Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote. It was completely silly, but I adored watching all of the various contraptions the coyote would invent. Some seemed quite clever and impressive and I also liked make up little contraptions when I was young. However, most were built from parts from the Acme Corporation, and though they never worked as intended, this never seemed to sway the coyote’s brand loyalty. And even though he never caught the Road Runner, he never stopped trying, so one has to give him credit for his constant diligence.



I’ve often felt like I was in a similar pursuit throughout my art journey. There are ups and downs and twists and turns at every stage. And even if I don’t feel like I’ve managed to capture the prize that was in my head and place it on paper, I always adore the result. It’s fun to see how dreams get ultimately translated from pencil scribble to ink sketch and ultimately to a watercolor illustration. For me, all of this happens in a very short period of time, which adds to the thrill. It’s the thrill of the chase to get a new idea on paper each day. Indeed, though I could try to work on one thing and slowly manifest it over several days, I know me. I would get bored before the thing was ever completed. So, I work fast and fun and just show up for the chase. This is part of what now defines my style, which isn’t super loose as I adore details, but still a bit squiggly and imperfect.

Today, I was half way through the day before I realized it was Tuesday. I thought it was still Monday or at least it sort of felt like it. Days have sort of all run together lately since Philippe and I are always at home now. But, what I’ve loved is that I can usually steal a few extra minutes to sketch! All of the time that was spent traveling to work or going out to lunch is now fair game for sketching stuff. Well, I still have a bit of a deadline as everything still has to be completed before dinner so I can spend the evening with my little family. This includes my dog Phineas who really just wants treats more than attention, but I pretend it’s both. Philippe and I will stream something funny on television and then head off to bed earlier than most people might. Just before I fall asleep, I’ll read part of a book and get a bit lost in another story. And as I drift off to sleep, I’ll sometimes even dream about will appear tomorrow as I once again grab my sketchbook and play my own little cat and mouse game.

