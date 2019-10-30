For our Doodlewash prompt of “Candy,” combined with the Inktober prompt of “Catch,” I opted for a sketch of Philippe catching candy as a companion to the one of me grabbing for chips at the beginning of the month. Sketching humans is not my normal thing and sketching humans I actually know, or are indeed are married to, is quite terrifying to me. So, like I’ve been doing all month long, I decided to tackle that fear today. I made my drawing on a break at work from a reference photo I’d shot last night. You know you’re married to the right person when you point a camera at them saying, “reach out happily like you’re grabbing for some candy,” and they just shrug and do it. I’ve only attempted to sketch Philippe once before and the result looked nothing like him. This one looks quite like him, or at least far more recognizable, so it felt like a huge step forward. With humans, you can’t be as far off as you can with animals. A cute puppy with eyes that are off just a touch remains a cute puppy. A human with mismatched eyes becomes something that will haunt you in your sleep. This terror is why I’ve always avoided sketching human faces, but once again, I’ve proven that my fears are best tackled head on.

When it comes to snacks, my downfall and preference goes to those of the salty variety like chips and well, more chips. Philippe, however, is a huge fan of chocolate and other candy. Don’t get me wrong, I love it as well, but I can easily stop after tasting a couple sweets. Philippe, however, will devour every piece of candy in sight until it’s gone. This is why we don’t have any Halloween candy in the house.

And, it’s also why you won’t find any bags of chips laying about either. In December, we each get chocolate advent calendars so there’s no risk of having more than one piece each day. It strikes me that all candy should be packaged this way, every month of the year. If I knew I was going to get my candy for January and that I would only get one for each little sketch I made, then that would be so much fun! Yeah, it doesn’t work with chips, as that would just be pure torture.

Tomorrow is Halloween, so that will also mean the final day of this month’s challenge along with Inktober. I’m rather sad to see this one go as I’ve learned so much in the process. I set out to practice as much as I could when it came to drawing techniques, but the fact that I was quite literally spooking myself out all month long didn’t occur to me until late in the month. It’s funny that though my “look” was all over the place this month, I still ended up with some sort of theme that holds all of my sketches together. Courage. This is that wonderful ability to DO things we consider difficult despite our fear. I couldn’t call it bravery as that would mean that I did it without any fear. And that simply wouldn’t be true. The reality is that each time I did something this month that I’d not done before, it scared the hell of me. But, like walking through a haunted house at Halloween, it was a “good” scare. It’s okay to be afraid sometimes, but that fear should never stop us from trying new things. Instead, we should always be courageously ignoring fear and grabbing for that something sweeter that always awaits just beyond our reach, like catching candy.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in