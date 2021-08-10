Hello! I hope everyone is having a beautiful and creative August! I’m popping in for our prompt of “Tennis,” with this little sketch of a beagle about to catch a tennis ball. This was the first thing that came to mind as it’s my only real interaction with tennis balls. I’m not really good at sports of any kind, but did play tennis with a friend in high school long enough to confirm that I’m equally terrible at that sport as well. The thing is, despite my complete lack of prowess, it was still super fun! I feel that way on some days when what I’m creating in my sketchbook fails to turn out as well as I’d hoped. Then, I just have to giggle and remind myself that a sketchbook is simply a playground. And when you’re playing for fun, there’s absolutely no way to do something incorrectly. Indeed, I find that the bolder and sillier my attempts are in my sketchbook, the more often they transform into some of the sketches I like most.



When I’m not posting daily, you’ll still find me sketching and making artistic things each and every day. It’s a habit that I’ll never be able to shake, and it’s so fun that I’d never want to stop now! I’m still sketching on my iPad as well, which is surprisingly more fun than I expected, and just playing and experimenting with whatever materials are lying about. I adore watercolor most, of course, but it’s been fun to explore all sorts of different mediums as well. What I’ve learned about myself on this art journey is that I love stories and ideas most! I adore coming up with crazy new concepts and then chasing them through to completion. Creativity is where I find my home and my comfort, however that manifests itself. And, as many of you know, when my inner child comes out to play, just about anything at all can happen!

Our dog Phineas used to play fetch with a tennis ball when he was younger, but these days he’s just not interested. The transition was rather humorous as Philippe and I had to start fetching the ball instead in order to keep the game going. Once Phineas had us properly trained, he seemed satisfied with that and the tennis ball never made another appearance. Now we have a treat ball, which is of course, way more interesting as most things are when they come paired with immediate gratification. And though I have a ton of projects I’m currently working on at the moment, I’m taking my usual breather in August and building in more time for pure relaxation. By this, I mean doing the unthinkable and letting my brain rest for a bit while focusing on pure play. And, though this doesn’t mean I’ll be signing up for any sports programs anytime soon, it does mean that I’m thoroughly enjoying this game of life. There are wonderful things coming in the future and lots of challenges I plan to throw at myself, but in this moment, I’m just happy to be catching the ball.

