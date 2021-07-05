For Day Five of World Watercolor Month, the optional prompt of “Milestone” seemed like a wonderful time for a bit of really pink cake. And also to pause for a bit of celebration. This is the 6th Annual World Watercolor Month and every year I celebrate a personal milestone as well. It was around this time six years ago that I picked up a paintbrush and tried watercolor for the very first time. Many of you know what happened next. My inner child went nuts for sketching and coloring with watercolor and Doodlewash was born. For 2,000 consecutive days, I showed up sharing every little watercolor sketch that I made while featuring artists working with watercolor from all around the globe. And today, I’m so thrilled to see so many people jumping in to enjoy this fabulous medium and humbled by all of the fantastic work that I keep seeing scroll by online. And a personal thanks to everyone who has made my own journey so incredible over the years! I’ve learned that you don’t have to make a masterpiece to feel really awesome. Sometimes, it’s enough to simply show up with a little doodle, bit of wash, and a heart full of happiness and joy. When that happens, great things tend to follow!



This evening is a bit of a sadder milestone as it’s the end of the long holiday weekend. I had a blast, but as usual, I’m now running behind when it comes to this post. Philippe and I are supposed have a bit of champagne to celebrate and he’s sort of watching me now wondering when I’ll finally going to be done so we can start. I truly thought I was managing my time well today, but then I got distracted by about a million things at once and suddenly the time disappeared. Yet, it’s always fun to make a quick little doodlewash. Sometimes, even more fun when I’m frantically scribbling and splashing color as I really don’t know what will happen next. I’m just going to hold on to these last few hours of the weekend and hope the final bit goes slower.

I’m feeling quite grateful for having had the opportunity to go on this art journey. It’s truly been an amazing one that keeps getting better and better each year. So many things have happened over these past six years and I’ve made so many wonderful friends. If you’re still reading these rambles, then I count you as one of those friends. So a big hug to you, unless you’re not a hugger, then well, I’ll just keep the hug brief because I really can’t be stopped once I get in a hugging mood. If you’re reading this and happened to just be starting out on your art journey. Please don’t ever stop. There is so much joy from creating each day and I want you to experience all of the awesome things that will happen when you DO! The secret is that time tends to fly by really fast, and before you know it, you could even find yourself celebrating 6 years!

