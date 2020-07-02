Happy World Watercolor Month 2020! I’m always one of the last people to join the party, even though I’m the host. Quick reminder that to join the celebration all you need do is to add #WorldWatercolorMonth each time you post any art featuring watercolors (or gouache) on social media. If you’re following the optional prompts, like me, then the first one up is “Rejoice,” which means to show great joy or delight. Indeed, I’m smiling bigger than ever, but since I don’t paint people, I can’t show you what that looks like. So, with little time to spare, I made a quick 3 color doodlewash of a slice of cake. This is a special anniversary cake with five candles as this is the 5th anniversary of World Watercolor Month! Also, in just a couple of days, it’s my own personal anniversary of 5 years of consecutive daily painting and sketching. Yep, I’ve never missed a day of painting in 5 years! I had a friend ask me if that was some sort of world record, but I think there are more seasoned artists who probably already have me beat. No matter, as it’s always the DOing that brings me the most joy and delight!



I have to admit that on the first day of World Watercolor Month I find myself just trying to keep up with all of the questions, comments and emails, and then I just get totally lost looking at all of the glorious paintings that are posted. This is probably not how a super productive person approaches things. But, it’s precisely how a passion-led person gets things done. Though it feels very frenetic and like one person couldn’t possibly keep up with it all, my heart is overwhelmed. Not from stress, as that’s easy enough to deal with, but from just the sheer euphoria of seeing all of the beauty that people make in this world. I adore seeing people just starting out and posting what they create. Sometimes their posts are a touch apologetic, as I think mine can be at times even still. But, what I want to do is reach out and virtually hug them and whisper in their ear, “You’re already beautiful. Don’t lose that gorgeous personality in an effort to become perfect.” Nobody ever truly remembers things that are perfect.

While technique is a wonderful thing to practice, I truly believe that if we were to all only master technique, we would simply look alike. We’re not telling stories and sharing our soul at that point, we’re just practicing brush strokes. So, enjoy those artist instructors you love and follow along with what they have to show you, but listen very closely to what they have to tell you. It’s in those moments that you’re truly learning what it means to be an artist. And our fantastic World Watercolor Month Ambassadors are all hand-picked because they embody this very idea (You can see and support them all on the main World Watercolor Month page here). Yep, it’s been five years that I’ve been showing up and sharing my little painted doodles and story, and yet it feels like no time has passed at all. If you’re still reading this and made it this far, then you’re one of those special people who have kept me going this entire time. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for bringing me to the place where I can joyfully proclaim that I’m “celebrating five years!”

