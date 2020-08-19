For our prompt of “View From The Air” today, I ended up with this quick little doodle of a bird’s eye view. I love practicing unusual perspectives, but they’re super challenging and, in the end, I just hope for something that sort of gets the idea across. So, we have a little dog enjoying a bit of bird watching for scale. My own dog Phineas doesn’t seem terribly interested in birds and generally just ignores them. But, I find them fascinating to watch. Though, the only time I see a bird at this angle is when it’s on the ground. It’s been years since I’ve climbed a tree. And, I always wanted a treehouse when I was a kid, but never got one. I had friends up the street who had a playhouse in their backyard. It wasn’t in a tree, but was a little A-frame house with a second story. It was really cool and we used it as our clubhouse. Well, we didn’t really have an official club of a particular kind, or if we did, it would change often. Kids always seem to be able to find something new and exciting, even if it seems like nothing much to adults.



I was actually going to sketch a view from a treehouse, but that was too complex for the few minutes I had today for a sketch. I’ll have to try that one when I have more time. Part of the extra time needed will be landing on the design of my dream treehouse. This is a very important thing, and not to be rushed, I realized. After all, I’ve waited my entire life for one, so if I finally make one appear on paper, I want it to be just what I imagined back then. I wanted multiple levels with a little spiral staircase. I like the idea of round little rooms so that it has a bit of a castle-like feel. In truth, were I to get one as an adult, it would have to be rather close to the ground as I’m not a huge fan of heights these days. But, I don’t that’s going to ever happen, so I’ll just have to sketch one at some point instead.

I’m not sure Philippe would want a treehouse in the backyard if we were ever to leave the city and get a house that had a proper yard. Though he does want a chicken coop, however, that’s a bit more practical and easy to justify. We have to get a house with a yard at some point, if nothing else, simply because Philippe has never lived in one. That’s certainly a life experience one should have, even if it doesn’t come with a treehouse. And I’m happy as long as it comes with someone to mow the lawn. I’ve actually lived in the same home now for more than a decade, which is actually a record. Form the moment I left college, I used to move every five years or so. It’s been nice to nest in one spot for a much longer time, but I do long for that little house with yard. While it’s wonderful to enjoy being in the same place, it’s equally nice to have a change in perspective.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in