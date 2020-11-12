For our prompt of “Chocolate” today, I did a quick little sketch of a couple of mice stealing the cherry on a chocolate shake. Indeed, cherries and chocolate are two flavors that just seem to be made for one another. And anything with whipped cream on the top is perfectly wonderful in my book as many you already know. We have mice once again as I’m simply trying to do quick practice sketches of them in various poses. It’s not that I think they’re always in the act of looting or creating mischievous, but it’s fun to imagine they are this industrious in their attempts to acquire yummy food. And, the cherry would be the safest option as humans seem to be one of the only animals who can properly digest chocolate. Philippe always has a chocolate bar on hand to nibble on, but I rarely have chocolate except during the holiday season. But, sense we’re entering the holiday season, there will be lots of chocolaty treats ahead!



Tonight, however, there’s still no chocolate. Well, I could try to take a bite of Philippe’s chocolate bars, but I think he’d growl at me. Yet, as I rapidly type this, he just came downstairs singing and in a lovely mood and started baking some banana bread. So, there will be a lovely treat coming my way soon. Our dog Phineas is watching him closely, but it’s really a wasted effort as Phineas doesn’t even like bananas. I like all types of fruit and all types of bread so any combination of the two and you can sign me right up. Even fruitcake, which many people despise and make jokes about, is a yummy treat this time of year. That’s something Philippe has never made himself, and we just get one that’s prepared. This prompt today reminded me that we still need to get our chocolate advent calendars this month so we’re ready for the countdown in December.

While I do enjoy sweets, I only have dessert once a week at best. And I’ve often painted milkshakes with whipped cream because it’s been a few years since I’ve actually had one. So, it’s a lovely bit of fantasy dessert that I’ll have to try again one day. Albeit, at my age, it wouldn’t be this tall and probably more like the size of a little mouse. Philippe is a master of portion control, which I both grumble about and actively welcome. Were he not monitoring me, I would jump face first into a giant milkshake and never come up for air until it disappeared. So, yes, it’s good that we mostly eat vegetables. I don’t have a lot of self-control when it comes to desserts so I simply have to be fed like a dog whenever it’s time to enjoy them. It’s an act of love on Philippe’s part that I really do cherish. Together, we really DO make a wonderful pair, like cherries and chocolate.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in