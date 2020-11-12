For our prompt of “Chocolate” today, I did a quick little sketch of a couple of mice stealing the cherry on a chocolate shake. Indeed, cherries and chocolate are two flavors that just seem to be made for one another. And anything with whipped cream on the top is perfectly wonderful in my book as many you already know. We have mice once again as I’m simply trying to do quick practice sketches of them in various poses. It’s not that I think they’re always in the act of looting or creating mischievous, but it’s fun to imagine they are this industrious in their attempts to acquire yummy food. And, the cherry would be the safest option as humans seem to be one of the only animals who can properly digest chocolate. Philippe always has a chocolate bar on hand to nibble on, but I rarely have chocolate except during the holiday season. But, sense we’re entering the holiday season, there will be lots of chocolaty treats ahead!
Tonight, however, there’s still no chocolate. Well, I could try to take a bite of Philippe’s chocolate bars, but I think he’d growl at me. Yet, as I rapidly type this, he just came downstairs singing and in a lovely mood and started baking some banana bread. So, there will be a lovely treat coming my way soon. Our dog Phineas is watching him closely, but it’s really a wasted effort as Phineas doesn’t even like bananas. I like all types of fruit and all types of bread so any combination of the two and you can sign me right up. Even fruitcake, which many people despise and make jokes about, is a yummy treat this time of year. That’s something Philippe has never made himself, and we just get one that’s prepared. This prompt today reminded me that we still need to get our chocolate advent calendars this month so we’re ready for the countdown in December.
While I do enjoy sweets, I only have dessert once a week at best. And I’ve often painted milkshakes with whipped cream because it’s been a few years since I’ve actually had one. So, it’s a lovely bit of fantasy dessert that I’ll have to try again one day. Albeit, at my age, it wouldn’t be this tall and probably more like the size of a little mouse. Philippe is a master of portion control, which I both grumble about and actively welcome. Were he not monitoring me, I would jump face first into a giant milkshake and never come up for air until it disappeared. So, yes, it’s good that we mostly eat vegetables. I don’t have a lot of self-control when it comes to desserts so I simply have to be fed like a dog whenever it’s time to enjoy them. It’s an act of love on Philippe’s part that I really do cherish. Together, we really DO make a wonderful pair, like cherries and chocolate.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Quinacridone Red, Pthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book.
I am definitely going to have to show this post to my husband; he’s convinced that I am the only person on planet earth who likes fruitcake. My mom always made a fruitcake for the holidays and it was the best fruitcake this side of anywhere. Love the way the mouse is hanging on with his tail wrapped around the straw! Cute!!
This is a wonderful, if not the best, banana bread recipe out there. I’m sharing with you guys out of the goodness of my heart!😂😂
Banana Loaf Cake
1/2 Cup butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/3 Cup brown sugar
2 eggs, well beaten
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 cup soured milk (add 1 teaspoon vinegar to milk to sour it)
1 cup banana pulp (about two very ripe bananas mashed)
1 cup chopped walnuts
Preheat oven to 350. Grease 9 inch loaf pan.
Measure and stir together dry ingredients. Set aside. Cream butter, vanilla, and brown sugar. Add eggs. By hand, stir in dry ingredients, alternating with milk and banana pulp. Stir in nuts.
Scrape into greased loaf pan and bake 1 hour, or until toothpick comes out clean. (I bake for an hour and 10 minutes)
Cool on rack for 15 minutes then turn out and continue cooling.
Wonderful Charlie! I also can’t remember the last time I had one of these. Truth be told I prefer vanilla, coffee or a root beer float!
Another sweet post.
Charlie you are going to start to look like a dessert if you keep eating that stuff!! I am only allowed a square and a half of a Lindt chili chocolate bar a day (no more than one bar a week, the dr. says). Tell Phillippe we said so! Have fun over there with all that yummy dessert. Oh, I am having that pizza tonight — well, a slice and a half.
Now I am craving a chocolate shake. haha haha I haven’t had one in years so I need to remedy that. 😂😂😂 Charlie, my mother loves fruit cake, too. She likes the store bought one. Me? I have never tried it and have no desire to. No offense, of course. My mother makes delicious and moist banana bread, but she also makes a pumpkin bread that is fabulous! I especially love it with cool whip. Yum, yum. I try to not keep chocolate in the house to avoid it calling my name late at night. 💜 Such a sweet painting, Charlie. So cute. Now to remedy that chocolate shake craving……. 😂😂😂
What are you and Philippe doing for Thanksgiving? My mother and I are kinda stuck. We usually go out to eat, but we can’t this year and eating with others is out as well. A turkey for us is too much food for just us two. Damn you, coronavirus! First my birthday, now Turkey Day. 😂😂