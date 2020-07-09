For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Fruit,” the first thing that came to mind was a cold citrus drink. That, and the fact that it’s rather hot here, and cold is a most welcome notion. So, we have a little doodlewash with some fruit and a pitcher of cherry lemonade. As a kid, the idea of adding cherry to things always felt like an amazing revelation. I also adored cherry limeade as well. It wasn’t so much for flavor, as I really like the color also. Indeed, I’ve always loved bright and happy colors. Most of the time when I sketch something, my colors are a bit more vivid than real life, but that’s the way I see them, so it always feels like real life to me. And a pitcher of cold lemonade on a hot summer day brings back so many fun childhood memories. Though my mom would occasionally make some just for us, we mostly had lemonade at family gatherings so it always makes me think of family and fun!



While I doodled this with actual fruit, that was never really the case. This just looks more interesting visually and is easier to sketch than a packet of Crystal Light, which was the actual lemonade back then. I haven’t had a powered drink like that in more than a decade, but it’s a lovely memory. These days, my drink of choice is just cold water, or even better, cold bubbly water. My child inside still thinks bubbles are super cool even if I no longer drink soda pop. These days, gatherings have mostly been canceled so it’s nice to remember those fun moments from back when I was a kid even more. I remember playing outside and coming home to an ice cold drink. It always tasted better in summer and was super refreshing. Some days were so hot that I’d end up drinking an entire pitcher of the stuff. Between this and the ice cream man, those summers were a beautiful thing indeed!

These days, I don’t really love the hot summers. Maybe it’s the lack of cold sugary drinks and ice cream as a reward, but it’s just not my thing. I’m just not a fan of sweating through my clothes all of the time when simply taking a short walk. But, my dog Phineas is a super fan of summer and I adore watching him bask in the sunshine. He’s just so happy this time of year and that makes me happy as well. Philippe has been taking walks alone though as my foot is still healing slowly and Phineas only likes to lay in the sun and detests having to walk very far in the heat. Also, it doesn’t help that Philippe takes his long walk just before dinner. Since all of his food is made from scratch now, Phineas has taken to sitting in front of the refrigerator door in the evening. He has this pained look on his face that isn’t so much about hunger, but more irritation that we always seem to have to be reminded. Yet, sometimes, it’s good to be reminded. Like going back in time, many years ago to those fun-filled days when there was always cherry lemonade.

