GUEST ARTIST: “Keep Your Brushes Wet!” by Cheryl Johnson

, 16
Chery Johnson Watercolor Painting Monarch Red Pepper

Hi there. My name is Cheryl Johnson. I live in a log cabin with my husband Don and two cats in Campton, New Hampshire, USA. I can’t remember a time when I didn’t love art. As a kid, I avidly absorbed everything my art teachers had to offer. My high school mentor, a former sign painter and illustrator, introduced me to pen and ink and graphic arts.

Heirlooms Watercolor Painting

After graduation, I took up sign painting and truck lettering, and later worked at an ad agency. After a few years, I started a small commercial printing company, which I ran for nearly 25 years. I spent my days doing typesetting, graphic design, illustrating and interacting with customers.

During my professional life, I continued to draw, mostly in pen and ink, and occasionally dabbled in acrylics. When I sold my business and retired, I decided to teach myself watercolor. All those years of pen and ink and graphic arts had made my style very tight and precise. I thought that watercolor would loosen me up. However, silly me, I soon discovered that was not to be.

Spring Thaw Winter Snow Melting Watercolor Painting

I bought a handful of how-to watercolor instruction books and completed many of the step-by-step lessons. The more I learned, the more I loved the medium. However, instead of becoming looser in my style, I found techniques that allowed me to achieve the same level of detail that I was able to get with pen and ink. I especially enjoy creating textures, and have learned how to produce realistic weathered wood, stone, rusty metal, peeling paint, fur, feathers and more.

I paint and/or draw nearly every day in my studio located right outside my front door, using my own photos as reference. I regularly participate in local, regional and national exhibitions. My favorite watercolor subjects include landscapes, old buildings, rust, stone, wildlife, and close-ups of anything with lots of texture. I like bold colors and strong contrasts. I find my subject matter by browsing through tag sales and thrift shops in search of interesting objects for still life, visiting local scrap yards to take photos of junk cars, and traveling the back roads of New England where I find the landscapes I love to paint.

Cheryl Johnson Watercolor Painting Winter Snow Charlie's Place

About my materials: My preferred watercolors are M. Graham and Daniel Smith, and I always use Arches cold-pressed paper (140# or 300#). For brushes, I like Silver Brush Black Velvet. Occasionally I use gouache or watercolor pencils for final details.

Cheryl Johnson Watercolor Painting Pantry Box

Watercolorists I especially admire — my “watercolor superheroes”— include the photorealists Angus McEwan, Carol Evans, Lana Matich Privitera, Mikhail Starchenko, ‎Stanislaw Zoladz, Steven Kozar, David Poxon, Soon Y. Warren, and Laurin McCracken.​

In addition to painting, I also get great pleasure from passing along what I have learned. I teach weekly classes at my home studio, and I can honestly say that I have learned more from teaching than from all the books I have read. Since some of my students have been with me for more than a decade, I have to constantly challenge myself to stay ahead of them. When I am not making art, I spend most of my time gardening, reading, knitting, or taking photos.

I would like to thank Charlie O’Shields and Doodlewash for the wonderful opportunity to share my work with you as a guest artist. Keep your brushes wet!

Cheryl Johnson
Facebook
Fine Art America

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended2 recommendationsPublished in Featured Artists
Related Articles
16 Comments
  1. Zertab Quaderi 4 hours ago

    Your paintings are stunning!

    Reply
    • Cheryl Johnson 3 hours ago

      Thank you so much!

      Reply
  2. Walt. F Pierluissi 3 hours ago

    Wao that’s so realistic that makes me feel so little comparing to you!!!! But I am already in my 60’s and is too late for me to achieve that kind of perfection. Your work is totally amazing and remind me of an artist I admire very much, Atanas Matsoureff…

    Reply
    • Cheryl Johnson 3 hours ago

      Thank you!. It’s never too late to learn something new! I didn’t start watercolor until I was 55 🙂 I will check out the artist you mentioned.

      Reply
  3. Jodi 3 hours ago

    I am awestruck by your absolutely wonderful paintings!

    Reply
    • Cheryl Johnson 3 hours ago

      Thanks Jodi <3

      Reply
  4. tinafolks 3 hours ago

    Hi Cheryl, i admire your precision and detail, its the polar opposite of how I work lol!. However I loved your story and evolution and how your students teach you more then any books, great point! My brush is wet as we speak. be well!

    Reply
    • Cheryl Johnson 3 hours ago

      I admire those who can work loosely … it is just not within me to paint that way. That’s what makes art so wonderful … there are as many styles are there are artists 🙂 Thanks for your nice comment.

      Reply
  5. Mary Roff 3 hours ago

    Truly amazing and beautiful paintings!! Thank you for sharing your story and your paintings with us!!

    Reply
    • Linda A Augustine 3 hours ago

      I enjoyed not only your beautiful paintings, but also what you wrote. Wish I lived by you so I could also take advantage of the classes you teach. I am sure you have won many awards for such wonderful art.

      Reply
    • Cheryl Johnson 3 hours ago

      Thanks Mary. I am enjoying seeing the work of all the artists I see here, and I am honored to be included.

      Reply
  6. Martha F. Cloutier 2 hours ago

    I’m a groupie, what can I say….Just when you think she has done the best painting ever Cheryl leaves you speechless with another amazing piece of work.

    Reply
  7. Laura Kate 2 hours ago

    thank you for sharing. Your work is beautiful.

    Reply
  8. Megha Malviya 2 hours ago

    I loved your page; the paintings are so lively and remarkable!

    Reply
  9. Sandra Strait 2 hours ago

    Your work is amazing, Cheryl! I love your realistic style and I’m glad you didn’t fight it when it insisted of following you to watercolor. Thank you for sharing your artistic journey with us.

    Reply
  10. Linda Murray 2 hours ago

    I’m speechless! Your painting skills are remarkable!

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Food Promo Square
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 52,395 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

April 2020 Drawing Painting Challenge Wonderful Things
Mon 20

APRIL 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Wonderful Things!

April 1 - April 30
Hahnemühle_April_2020_Giveaway
Mon 20

GIVEAWAY: Hahnemühle Toned Watercolour Sketchbooks!

April 16 - April 26
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1 - July 31

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: