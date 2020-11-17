Chicken Noodle Soup

For our prompt of “Soup” today, I was running short on time so I made a super quick little doodle of a mom serving her little one some chicken noodle soup. Well, a bunny mom and her little bunny child, of course. There’s a much looser style for this one out of necessity, but it was fun to try! I remember back when I was a kid and had the flu or a cold, my mom would always make me some of this soup. And looking back, I can only remember the warmth and flavor of the soup, not any of the ailments that it was meant to cure. In truth, it wasn’t really an immediate cure for such ailments, but it felt like one all the same. It was soup served with love, which as it turns out, does have rather magical properties. I always felt better after having my soup. I felt well and truly loved. And there’s really no better feeling in this world.

Last week, Philippe made some chicken noodle soup and it was amazing. Thankfully, I wasn’t feeling under the weather, but it still made me feel ever better. His version is made entirely from scratch, even though my mom would often serve me the soup that came in the can. I haven’t had that version in years, but even if it came from a can, it still tasted special. It’s amazing how a soup that’s so simple can feel so incredible. When food comes with lovely memories, there’s just something fantastic that happens. Some of my favorite dishes are so stupidly simple, but they bring a flood of lovely memories back to me. Indeed, lots of my food from childhood likely wouldn’t be allowed in our house by Philippe. There was a lot of canned meat back then and when I mention it to him the look of anguish on his face is actually quite priceless.

While Philippe and I both know what is on the menu for Thanksgiving, we had a conversation today that we couldn’t remember what we ate for our Christmas Eve dinner last year. The gravlax and foie gras starters are such a memorable event that everything after that gets a bit lost. When it comes to food that sticks in my mind, it’s more than just the wonderful flavors, it’s really about the experience. So, while I have many favorite foods from childhood, the ones I remember most are all based on events. That time way back when that I wasn’t feeling well and my mother took care of me, or that time I was feeling great and we celebrated by going to our favorite Chinese restaurant. And whether or not we were enjoying a family recipe or just eating something that, yes, came out of a can, we were living a life full of love and happiness. So today, whenever I want to feel that love again, I need only think back to the times when mom gave me some chicken noodle soup.

Da Vinci Paint Co.:  Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Pthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

6 Comments
  1. Unique Tales 4 hours ago

    Still cute.

    Reply
  2. Cathy France 3 hours ago

    Bonjour, encore des animaux, pourquoi toujours des animaux ? j’aimais tellement vôtre art avant – vous étiez mon inspiration – là, je suis démunie devant ces animaux, c’est trop lisse, trop simple, moins joli – désolée, ce n’est qu’une critique qui voudrait être “constructive” – vraiment désolée

    Reply
  3. Karen Fortier 3 hours ago

    Wonderful Charlie! Soup does taste good when the weather starts to get cold. I should make some soup but my husband would much prefer the kind that comes out of the can. Some battles aren’t worth having.

    Reply
  4. Mary Roff 3 hours ago

    Food of any sort, when served with love, cures a whole host of ailments. And the secret to chicken noodle soup is of course the love that goes into making it…even if it is just opening the can. Sweet painting an memories, Charlie! First really cool temp day today…58 degrees and low humidity at 7 a.m. this morning and it never got above the mid 70’s…a perfect excuse to make homemade, from scratch, mac and cheese. mmmmmmm. Chicken soup tomorrow. 😊

    Reply
  5. Sandra Strait 3 hours ago

    Did you know that there is some basis in the idea that chicken soup is good for you when you are sick? It helps with congestion and is a mild anti-inflammatory. Of course, the most important ingredient is the loving care that goes into making it! I love what you’ve been doing with your art lately. It may not be as polished as your earlier work, but polish is just an illusory shine. Your recent work is imagination brought to life, something rare and always appealing!

    Reply
  6. writerleenda 3 hours ago

    Charlie you ate canned meat?? The look on my face far outhorrifies that on the face of Phillippe. When my progeny studied Culinary Arts they told her an entire pig is packed into one meat can. One. Entire. Pig. Charlie canned meat will kill us. Ewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww. Puff Puff.

    As for the Quebec French, it is different from what we learn in school. Phillippe is right. I’ll just stick to my Italian where I am a lot safer and don’t sound Acadian.

    I made turkey soup this morning and the onion was mouldy so I threw it out so no onion and then I put too much poultry seasoning in it. I gagged on the smell while the turkey parts were cooking in the oven. I just do not like turkey although Ilove it in soup. When I don’t mess it up that is.

    But I did start the preliminaries for my Christmas card paintings.

    Have a splendid Thanksgiving.

    Reply

