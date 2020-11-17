For our prompt of “Soup” today, I was running short on time so I made a super quick little doodle of a mom serving her little one some chicken noodle soup. Well, a bunny mom and her little bunny child, of course. There’s a much looser style for this one out of necessity, but it was fun to try! I remember back when I was a kid and had the flu or a cold, my mom would always make me some of this soup. And looking back, I can only remember the warmth and flavor of the soup, not any of the ailments that it was meant to cure. In truth, it wasn’t really an immediate cure for such ailments, but it felt like one all the same. It was soup served with love, which as it turns out, does have rather magical properties. I always felt better after having my soup. I felt well and truly loved. And there’s really no better feeling in this world.



Last week, Philippe made some chicken noodle soup and it was amazing. Thankfully, I wasn’t feeling under the weather, but it still made me feel ever better. His version is made entirely from scratch, even though my mom would often serve me the soup that came in the can. I haven’t had that version in years, but even if it came from a can, it still tasted special. It’s amazing how a soup that’s so simple can feel so incredible. When food comes with lovely memories, there’s just something fantastic that happens. Some of my favorite dishes are so stupidly simple, but they bring a flood of lovely memories back to me. Indeed, lots of my food from childhood likely wouldn’t be allowed in our house by Philippe. There was a lot of canned meat back then and when I mention it to him the look of anguish on his face is actually quite priceless.

While Philippe and I both know what is on the menu for Thanksgiving, we had a conversation today that we couldn’t remember what we ate for our Christmas Eve dinner last year. The gravlax and foie gras starters are such a memorable event that everything after that gets a bit lost. When it comes to food that sticks in my mind, it’s more than just the wonderful flavors, it’s really about the experience. So, while I have many favorite foods from childhood, the ones I remember most are all based on events. That time way back when that I wasn’t feeling well and my mother took care of me, or that time I was feeling great and we celebrated by going to our favorite Chinese restaurant. And whether or not we were enjoying a family recipe or just eating something that, yes, came out of a can, we were living a life full of love and happiness. So today, whenever I want to feel that love again, I need only think back to the times when mom gave me some chicken noodle soup.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in