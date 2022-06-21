For our prompt of “Dog” today, I made a sketch of our little pup Elliott who has grown up a bit more since I last painted him. It’s only been a few short months since we brought him home from the shelter, but he seems to grow and change every single day. Though, his ears are still trying to decide which way they’ll point, making him adorably asymmetrical. When he’s not being a burst of ethereal energy, he can often be found curling up in a little ball like this. From the time he was just a little baby, I taught him the idea of “chill time” which started as a bit of a joke. The very idea of teaching a small pup full of boundless energy to take a moment and just relax seemed like an exercise in futility at the time. Yet, Elliott totally understood the concept and, when he’s not energetically trying to attack and chew things, seems to totally embrace the idea now. And, though I’m normally trying to do a million things at once, I’m learning to embrace this idea more and more myself these days.



Philippe and I have been hiding indoors during the day lately as the temperatures here have been horribly high. We’ve been taking Elliott for a walk later in the evenings just before the sun sets. He has a little friend he likes to play with that we meet there and is able to get a bit of running in before the sun disappears entirely and the fireflies take over. Watching Elliott run with such glee makes me forget about any stress I felt during the day. There’s so much happiness on his face. I’m reminded that simply being alive and well is a joyous event in itself. If I had any worries that I didn’t quite accomplish anything that day, they’re immediately erased as I realize that simply enjoying life is perhaps the single most productive thing one can do. It’s harder than he makes it look, but it’s impossible to see that level of joy without immediately feeling it in return.

As we were walking back home in the dark last night, we found ourselves completely surrounded by fireflies. The horribly warm and humid weather that I had been complaining about earlier in the day was precisely the perfect weather for them. They were everywhere we looked. Swarms of them seem to be spinning around us and enveloping us in glittering, golden flashes of light. Philippe, Elliott, and I just stopped in our tracks and stared in awe like children watching a magic show. It was so beautiful. Later that night, when I closed my eyes to go to sleep, I could still see those glowing sparks and felt that calming feeling once more. When I awoke this morning, I was more rested than I’ve been in weeks. Perhaps there was a bit of magic in those lights, after all. Or perhaps, I was just able to truly see what children have seen for generations… a glimmer of hope. And even in the blistering heat of an early summer, I could feel the beauty in that warmth, as it was magically transformed into chill time.

