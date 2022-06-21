For our prompt of “Dog” today, I made a sketch of our little pup Elliott who has grown up a bit more since I last painted him. It’s only been a few short months since we brought him home from the shelter, but he seems to grow and change every single day. Though, his ears are still trying to decide which way they’ll point, making him adorably asymmetrical. When he’s not being a burst of ethereal energy, he can often be found curling up in a little ball like this. From the time he was just a little baby, I taught him the idea of “chill time” which started as a bit of a joke. The very idea of teaching a small pup full of boundless energy to take a moment and just relax seemed like an exercise in futility at the time. Yet, Elliott totally understood the concept and, when he’s not energetically trying to attack and chew things, seems to totally embrace the idea now. And, though I’m normally trying to do a million things at once, I’m learning to embrace this idea more and more myself these days.
Philippe and I have been hiding indoors during the day lately as the temperatures here have been horribly high. We’ve been taking Elliott for a walk later in the evenings just before the sun sets. He has a little friend he likes to play with that we meet there and is able to get a bit of running in before the sun disappears entirely and the fireflies take over. Watching Elliott run with such glee makes me forget about any stress I felt during the day. There’s so much happiness on his face. I’m reminded that simply being alive and well is a joyous event in itself. If I had any worries that I didn’t quite accomplish anything that day, they’re immediately erased as I realize that simply enjoying life is perhaps the single most productive thing one can do. It’s harder than he makes it look, but it’s impossible to see that level of joy without immediately feeling it in return.
As we were walking back home in the dark last night, we found ourselves completely surrounded by fireflies. The horribly warm and humid weather that I had been complaining about earlier in the day was precisely the perfect weather for them. They were everywhere we looked. Swarms of them seem to be spinning around us and enveloping us in glittering, golden flashes of light. Philippe, Elliott, and I just stopped in our tracks and stared in awe like children watching a magic show. It was so beautiful. Later that night, when I closed my eyes to go to sleep, I could still see those glowing sparks and felt that calming feeling once more. When I awoke this morning, I was more rested than I’ve been in weeks. Perhaps there was a bit of magic in those lights, after all. Or perhaps, I was just able to truly see what children have seen for generations… a glimmer of hope. And even in the blistering heat of an early summer, I could feel the beauty in that warmth, as it was magically transformed into chill time.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Opus (Vivid Pink), Yellow Ochre, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here to purchase just a print! Or, click here for to purchase a framed print!
What a wonderful portrait of your pup and your evening. There really is something magical about the “blue hour” on a warm summer night surrounded by those you love and love you back. Thank you for reminding us Charlie!
We don’t have fireflies here but I saw them once on a visit to my relatives in Connecticut one summer. It is truly magical. Disneyland tries with their Blue Bayoo area but it’s just not the same.
I get the chilling. Never taught that to the puppies but they have learned there is a time to romp and a time to relax. They have both learned to sleep in with me in the morning. No more 6am potty time or I’ll chew one of your blouses. Now they sleep in and when I finally wake they get some snuggle time and then it’s out for brunch. The reverse at night. Snuggles then to sleep.
I think animals do pick up on the rhythms and moods of their people. Likewise I think we benefit from learning to slow down and try to match our companion’s pace.
I love to watch Diana pawPrints and Freyja Grey at the dog park, running with abandon and having a great time. I also love to watch them sleeping at night, totally relaxed and secure.
Along with his beautiful face and unsettled ears I think I like Elliot’s polka dots best.
My guess is they’re going to stand up. Both Australian Cattle dogs and Siberian Huskies have prick ears. So do Chihuahuas but their ears are a bit larger in proportion to their faces. So very good chance Elliot’s ears are going to stand up, making him the most darling of dogs. Wait a few more months. Ramses’ ears stood up suddenly at 7 months. Complete surprise to me. How big will Elliot get? 35-60 lbs but there is that Chihuahua in the mix as well as some of the mutts. Diana is German Shepherd/Golden Retriever/Staffie but she weighs….105 lbs and she’s not fat. Her dad must have been a huge GSD. If you’ve been weighing Elliot regularly there are some online calculators you can use to estimate weight. For longevity, 12-16 years. I’m sure Elliot will live a very long time because you care for him so well. Good food, exercise and regular vet care will keep him healthy for a very long time.
He has no idea how lucky he is. Or maybe he knew from the start and that is why he picked you.
It does sound like a magical evening. So many people don’t believe in magic. I think we’re surrounded by it. Just because science pulls back the curtain and explains the process (often incorrectly) doesn’t mean it isn’t magical. Just a matter of semantics.
Indeed, there are some things that science will never be able to explain! And those are the heartfelt, magical ‘knowing’!!! Fireflies and puppy dogs…. Aaahhhhh! 😀
What a wonderful face. You chose well. (K)