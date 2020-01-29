For our prompt of “Carousel” today, my mind leapt back to being a kid and riding on one. Of course, this wasn’t really all that simple. Because, the first thing I had to do was choose which horse, or other more exotic animal depending on the type, that I wanted to ride. I remember standing there and watching the animals spin in circles imagining just what it might be like to ride each one. Some seemed a bit higher and some lower, and the faces were all a bit different. Yet, after analyzing each one thoroughly to the point of exhaustion, I’d still always end up choosing the one with the colors that I fancied most. For some reason, color was the most important part in the end. I had to consider if that’s still the case with things today. And, yes, I think it still is. From my clothes to even my electronics, color really matters to me. I’m currently wearing the most basic blue sweater that’s nothing special from a fashion standpoint. But the shade of blue is one of my favorites, so it makes me rather happy. Perhaps Little Charlie knew something important all of those years ago. When met with a lot of choices, the best answers always come from the heart.

Sketching this carousel was fun because it was a lot to cram into one little sketchbook. So, I also had to let Little Charlie do the coloring as well, because my adult brain exploded wondering how to get all of the details in there. As it turns out, color comes in to the save the day again and dabs of various colors can make a rather convincing facsimile of a carousel, when viewed from a safe distance of course. Zoom in closer, and indeed, it’s just a riotous mess of color dotted into places. This is when I’m at my happiest. When I’m approaching my sketches with all the reckless joy of kid at a carnival. I’ve no clue if things will turn out okay, but I always have faith in the process and rather like how Little Charlie paints. That’s why I always tell people to check in with their inner child as often as possible. It doesn’t have to inform your style as it does mine, but when things get stressful, that silly adult brain is always to blame. In those moments, I always hand the crayons over to the kid inside and start to play.

It’s been years now since I rode on a carousel, but I think I’d love to try it again someday. For adults, it’s just a lot of slow spinning in circles, but when viewed through the eyes of a child, it’s pure magic. When we let our imaginations come out to play, everything becomes a thrill ride. And, for me, that pretty much sums up my art journey. It’s definitely been a thrill ride every step of the way. I’m actually quite busy with my day job lately and these posts are appearing a bit later than usual. My friends are asking me if I’m still making something each and every day and I tell them, “yes, I am!” Then they make that astounded face and ask me how I manage to keep doing it. I don’t have a perfect answer to this. I stop and consider it and lots of things come to mind, but there’s never one that justifies something they would associate with commitment. If I were to answer with what I truly feel, they would think I was perfectly insane. I would simply say, “if you had a chance to ride a colorful carousel each day, wouldn’t you take it? It’s so much fun! It’s only a matter of choosing the right horse.”

