Hello from Boston, Massachusetts! My name is Christina Yee. Wow, let me just start by saying how thrilled I was when Charlie from Doodlewash contacted me about being a featured guest artist. And how much my heart sank when I realized I have to write about myself. All of a sudden, I am feeling mute. I’m at the beginning of my art journey and I really feel like I have nothing exciting to write about. And then I realized, this was exactly where I was one year ago.
After a few months of doodling around with my watercolors, my husband mentioned casually that my work is good, and maybe I should post it on social media. I thought, what a great idea and maybe I can even make money doing what I am passionate about. That would be amazing! Then that feeling of dread dawned on me. I would need to let people know that I can draw and paint. This would mean that I have to show other people what I do so they can see that I can actually draw and paint. I was paralyzed.
I was so afraid of what others would think or say, when they see my art. Or worse, I was afraid that if I posted online, it would be met with crickets. I procrastinated for months. I know I’ve overcome difficult challenges before, but this one was especially hard to get past. This was very, very personal. Art has been my passion all my life.
I had turned to art for stress relief. It was my little piece of heaven. It was me. If I showed my work off and the response was negative, I knew it would shatter me. But I had bigger goals for my art, and for myself. I needed to take this little step (albeit big in my mind) so I can then take the next step and move forward. I needed to do this.
I’ve always said to my kids that anxiety is caused most often by a feeling of not being prepared. So I finally took a dose of my own medicine and worked on breaking down those barriers. Over the next couple of months, I built up my network of supporters. I shared my art with them, and asked for feedback. Little by little, my anxiety calmed and my confidence grew.
I also gave myself a due date: January 7, 2019. School vacation week would be over, the kids would be back in school and I would have time once again for myself. When that time comes, I would share my art “to the world!”. It does not need to be “perfect”, I just need to do it.
January 7, 2019 came. I posted a quick sketch I did of a tiger along with the progress pictures to my Facebook page. It was met with such an amazing response. I would check it every hour (ok, maybe a few times more frequently than that) and there would always be more likes and more comments. The feedback was so overwhelmingly positive that I couldn’t even remember what I was stressing about. I was already thinking about what to share next.
These days, I still fret over my content but I no longer have anxiety over my artwork. I still have my network of supporters, but I’ve also started to work on building up a community of like-minded art friends and supporters online. I do my best to do some sort of art everyday and I try to hold myself accountable by posting as often as I can.
Time is my biggest challenge as my family comes first, and oftentimes, that takes up the bulk of the day. So I do what I can to squeeze in time for a quick sketch. I usually pack a little travel kit with me so that should I find myself with a few extra minutes, I can take advantage of it. I have two travel kits prepared: one for pencil drawing and one for watercolor painting.
For pencil drawing, I have:
- Pentel Graph Gear 1000 Automatic Drafting pencil, 0.3mm (2B)
- Uni Core Keeps Sharp Mechanical Pencil, 0.5mm (4B)
- Faber-Castell pencils (2B, 4B, 6B) (I love my mechanical pencils but nothing beats a real pencil.)
- Blending stick
- Artist kneaded erasers
- Faber-Castell Grip Trio Pencil Sharpener (sharpens beautifully and holds your shavings so you don’t have a messy car!)
- Strathmore 400 Series Drawing paper
For watercolor painting, I have:
- Derwent Art Supplies Waterbrush (this brand is living up to its reputation so far. the body of the brush holds the water so you don’t need a separate holder for water; and best of all, these brushes don’t drip!)
- My own custom paint pans
- Paper towel
- Winsor & Newton watercolour aquarelle paper (5×7)
- Field Artist watercolor notebook (5×5)
- Hahnemühle Watercolour Book (A5)
I try to have a subject ready so I don’t sit there thinking about what to draw. I usually reference the many photos on my phone that I’ve taken that I thought would make for a good drawing or painting. For the past few months or so, I’ve chanced upon these art challenges that gives you a daily prompt and that helps tremendously when you have a mind block. The Doodlewash monthly challenge is one that I had been following along with the longest and one that I find the community to be most engaging and supportive.
For my bigger projects, like commission works, I reserve those mostly for work at night when the house is winding down for bed. I would turn on my audiobooks or podcasts and put in some uninterrupted time. My good old favorite supplies for these are Arches 140lb paper, Winsor & Newton 140lbs cold pressed watercolor paper, Silver Brush Limited – Susan Louise Moyer Basic, and Mijello Mission Gold Class.
And that’s it. That’s my story. I made it to the end! And now I’m ready to take my next step. Thank you for reading. And if you see yourself in my story, remember to jot down what it is that you’re afraid of and then come up with ideas on what you would need to do for you to overcome that fear. It doesn’t need to be perfect. You just need enough to take that step.
Christina Yee
Instagram (Daily Art)
Instagram
Facebook
These pictures are amazing. I am at the beginning of my journal which i enjoy. I have a long way to go.
Thanks Jennifer, I really appreciate it. Hope we can catch up on IG and give each other the support! Good luck on your journey! 🙂
Loved your write up,Christina! I ve been following your work on instagram’s doodlewash and I’m a fan of your work.
Thanks Purnima! I’m a fan of your work too! So glad to have connected with you on IG. 🙂
I’m so at AWE and proud of you for taking the leap to pursue your passion. Thank you for overcoming the anxiety, otherwise we’ll not be able to see such beautiful art!
The feeling can still creep up sometimes but it gets easier with each post. Thanks so much for your support, Marianne!! 🙂
Awesome work!
Thanks so much, Zertab! 🙂
WOW, what an amazing story! Love your art! Have always been a fan and will probably always be! The anxiety and fear of failure is something we all face, but SO glad you were able to overcome it so you can now share your talent with the world! So incredibly proud of you!
One step at a time! 🙂 Thanks so much for your support, Cynthia!
Your art work is beautiful! And I have enjoyed reading your writing Christina!
Aaaahhh, thank you so much for the support! I really appreciate it. 🙂
So proud of you! Your artwork is amazing! You are an inspiration to anyone who is going through anxiety! What a great message and story to share! Always looking forward to your IG post for artwork!
Thanks so much for your support, Michelle! 😊
Wonderful work! This was almost like reading about myself, but with me being at a novice level. I have both a site and an instagram account where I share all my work. But I’ve never shared it or shown it to people I know or most of my family.
I guess it’s like you say, it just feels so personal to show off. How will I react if people don’t like it..
Anyway, I almost feel ready to put it out there now, and you have inspired me even more.
Why should we care if someone don’t like it? That wouldn’t be the end of the world. And there is so much support to get out there. The most important thing is how you feel about it yourself ☺
Your artwork is really great!! I’ll be following on IG and can’t wait to see what you’ll be sharing next. 🙂
Thank you very much, Christina 🙂 I’m honored by the kind words. Looking forward to seeing more of your brilliant work 🙂
I do see myself in your journey, Christina and I so admire the way you face your challenges head on. Your work is beyond amazing and desires every bit of attention it gets. Thank you for sharing your artistic journey with us.
Thanks so much Sandra! I’m not exactly sure who said it first, but “Why not go out on a limb? That’s where the fruit is.” Mark Twain, Will Rogers … my grandma? 🙂 In any case, I try to keep that focus in mind. Good luck with you on your journey!
Thank you so much for sharing your story Christina. I can totally relate to your story as at 64, having been retired for a year I am about to have my second exhibit and just got excepted to an artist market in May. My art is very much for me and I’m trying to keep it happy for me. I hope you can as well. I’m very glad that you are here sharing your gorgeous work with us!
Thank you for sharing that, and wow, that is amazing and so inspiring!!! Congratulations on your achievements! 🙂
Can’t believe how beautiful the drawings are and how true to life they look. It’s all in the details! Good work. Draw koi fish in a pond next 😃
Haha, I will keep the koi fish in a pond next! Thank you G-Money for your ongoing support! 🙂
Amazing!! I have always been so incredibly impressed with your artwork. Thank you for sharing your pieces and your journey with everyone. You have such talent that it has to be shared! Your writing, discipline and beautiful artwork are an inspiration for all. Please keep posting!! ❤
Thanks so much for your beautiful words and your ongoing support for me on my journey, Leana! 💕
Really excellent. I love all these paintings 😍
Thank you so much! 🙂
What an eye, what talent!…modest too. Congratulations on your your featured art and write-up.
Thanks so much, Christina! 😊
Well done! So glad you decided to share your incredible talent with the wider world!
Thanks so much for your kind words Jean! 🙂
Beautiful artwork! I’m so proud of you for overcoming your fear and anxiety to show the world what you have to offer. Great story and inspiration.
Thanks so much Mindy! I really appreciate all of your support! 🙂
Love your work. I have posted things I’ve done on line that I have not liked and have been surprised by getting good comments about them. You shouldn’t worry about your work, it’s gorgeous.
Thanks so much for your support Linda! 😊
Gosh, I needed to read that. I started painting in may last year and I’m terrified of posting my paintings, there not much but they are so personnel that I’m quite scared of posting. I just joined doodlewash and posted a splotchy butterfly for the colour month thing, my 2020 goals is to paint more and make some arty friends and post my paintings. This article really resonated with me, thankyou so much x
oh I’m so glad! And Doodlewash really is an awesome community of like minded people – like us! There are many who are just finding it and there are many who are seasoned and have been doing it for a long time. The best thing is that there is no pressure – you do what you can to post everyday. Me – I’m very behind this past week because of deadlines, but that’s ok, because no one is apply pressure on me but me and I gave myself a nice permission. I will catch up when my deadlines are done! I look forward to seeing your work on IG soon! 😊
Thank you for sharing your story! Your paintings are beautiful!!
Thank you so much for your support Mary! 😊