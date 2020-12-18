For our prompt of “Goose” today, I decided to sketch a curious goose decked out for the holidays. Though goose is usually the traditional Christmas meat, I prefer to think this little goose gets dressed a little differently and earns a seat at the table instead. The countdown to Christmas is going fast and there’s just one week left! I’m super excited for the days ahead and ready to play and have fun! I try to do that all year long, of course, but this time of year I just love being a kid again. Indeed, my inner child just gets crazier and crazier with excitement each and every day. This year has been quite a challenging one, but I’m filled with hope for the future and happy for each new day. I hope everyone is enjoying this holiday season and finding new ways to discover joy. The world is still sparkling with potential and I’m excited for the coming year ahead!



This afternoon, Philippe informed me that we didn’t have all of the ingredients yet for the cake that he makes each year. He asked me if I wanted a different cake this time, and I looked at him like he’d just gone completely insane. We even call it Christmas Cake, so there’s really no substitution possible. Next, I immediately hopped online and made sure that all of the ingredients would be on their way to us. I think we should now have everything we need to enjoy all of our favorite traditions. The gifts are fun, to be sure, but the real draw of the evening is the wonderful food that Philippe makes each year. And yes, the cake! It’s actually in the form of a yule log as well, which makes it extra festive. It’s going to be a super amazing Christmas Eve ahead and I’m so thrilled for each candlelit moment.

Even our dog Phineas seems to appreciate the sparkle and joy of the season. He’s been at our sides more than usual and wants to sit on Philippe’s lap at night. Also, he seems to think that this is the season of extra treats and keeps demanding them more than usual as well. Beyond that, there’s really not much happening at our house. And, I think that’s a wonderful thing in itself. I’ve been off work today, and it’s been nice to just ease through a day and not really worry about much of anything at all. I thought I might move my personal projects forward today, but I watched television and played games instead. My inner child was far too excited to do much of anything else. So, it’s really not too surprising that the day ended with a visit from a Christmas goose.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in