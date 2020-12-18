For our prompt of “Goose” today, I decided to sketch a curious goose decked out for the holidays. Though goose is usually the traditional Christmas meat, I prefer to think this little goose gets dressed a little differently and earns a seat at the table instead. The countdown to Christmas is going fast and there’s just one week left! I’m super excited for the days ahead and ready to play and have fun! I try to do that all year long, of course, but this time of year I just love being a kid again. Indeed, my inner child just gets crazier and crazier with excitement each and every day. This year has been quite a challenging one, but I’m filled with hope for the future and happy for each new day. I hope everyone is enjoying this holiday season and finding new ways to discover joy. The world is still sparkling with potential and I’m excited for the coming year ahead!
This afternoon, Philippe informed me that we didn’t have all of the ingredients yet for the cake that he makes each year. He asked me if I wanted a different cake this time, and I looked at him like he’d just gone completely insane. We even call it Christmas Cake, so there’s really no substitution possible. Next, I immediately hopped online and made sure that all of the ingredients would be on their way to us. I think we should now have everything we need to enjoy all of our favorite traditions. The gifts are fun, to be sure, but the real draw of the evening is the wonderful food that Philippe makes each year. And yes, the cake! It’s actually in the form of a yule log as well, which makes it extra festive. It’s going to be a super amazing Christmas Eve ahead and I’m so thrilled for each candlelit moment.
Even our dog Phineas seems to appreciate the sparkle and joy of the season. He’s been at our sides more than usual and wants to sit on Philippe’s lap at night. Also, he seems to think that this is the season of extra treats and keeps demanding them more than usual as well. Beyond that, there’s really not much happening at our house. And, I think that’s a wonderful thing in itself. I’ve been off work today, and it’s been nice to just ease through a day and not really worry about much of anything at all. I thought I might move my personal projects forward today, but I watched television and played games instead. My inner child was far too excited to do much of anything else. So, it’s really not too surprising that the day ended with a visit from a Christmas goose.
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Aureolin, Quinacridone Red, Benzimida Orange, Cobalt Turquoise, Phthalo Blue, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Too cute!
Fantastic Charlie! I’m glad that you found the ingredients for the Christmas cake! I’m still trying to figure out what we should have this year. Still time!
We seem to be on opposite ends of the cycle – you’re productive on the days I’m not and vice versa. I got a lot done, but discovered I’m going to have to rethink some of my layouts because I just cannot get images with bleed to work the way I want to. Why do these formatting issues have to block creative freedom? Wah!
Sandra do you mean the bleed of watercolour down the page? Just get a damp clean brush and draw a line up on the white paper as far as the wet pigment and make sure the damp clean brush touches it, lift the brush away, and prop the painting up against something (from the teachings of Jean Haines in “Atmospheric Watercolours” and “Atmospheric Flowers”).
Lol! No, I’m trying to write an illustrated book. if you have an image that you want to go clear to the edges of the page in the printed book, it is said to ‘bleed’, and you have to format it a certain way. I can’t get the image to bleed and still get the text to set the way it should. Thank you for the information though. It’s good to know!
Hahahah well I am a writer/author however we shall leave the illustrative bleed to you!! Merry Christmas.
Charlie I had fun too. I finally made the shortbread and kneaded it for about 20 minutes. Then I realized I did sormething wrong and called an elder family friend. Oh. I only put half the Becel margarine (best kind) into it . By then I had swiped the enrire floury dry mess into the garbage. Tomorrow i do it anew. See the kind of fun we have when we aren’t doing our usual works!
Adorable, Charlie! I’m with you and prefer to think of the Christmas Goose just decked out for the holiday and not decked out to become Christmas dinner. We did our iced butter cookies yesterday, the decorations are up some presents are under the “tree” and we’re promised relatively cool temps on Christmas….yay!! I’m planning hot chocolate and wrapping up in a quilt while watching movies and relaxing. Now, I’m really looking forward to Christmas!!! Bring it on!!!
Charlie, I LOVE the Christmas goose! He is so CUTE!!!! Makes me want to hug him! He’s just so darn cute! 💜 We will be warm (upper 70’s) all week, but may cool down for Christmas day. My mother has started to prepare for homemade tamales. Oh, Charlie! It’s going to be a big butt Christmas! haha haha haha 😂😂😂 Only kidding. It’s only enough for us. Does Philippe like tamales? Do you?
I will be honest, we didn’t decorate. Not for lack of Christmas spirit. Neither one of us has felt well and, for me, I dream of decorating my own place soon. I still do love the feel of excitement for the upcoming days of festivities. We won’t be going anywhere like we usually do, but it’s okay. We are happy at the prospect of a new beginning in the new year especially for me. We are, more than anything, so thankful that we are healthy and safe in our home. My excitement is at the prospect of what will be for me this coming year. I am so hopeful, Charlie, for great things to come. I am hopeful and happy at the idea of great things headed my way. Especially meeting my other half. 💜
Charlie, I know that you will be taking vacation during the holidays (well-deserved). So, will there be no blog posts from you then? Just curious.
That’s a fun goose. This weekend we’re going to make something that @mary-roff painted for one of the prompts, peppermint bark. I’d never heard of it so got on to Google. Have a great weekend.